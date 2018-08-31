Kylie Jenner Flaunts Flat Tummy In Spandex

Kylie Jenner is showing off her post-baby body on her Instagram account. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently posted a photo of herself rocking a spandex outfit and flaunting her flat tummy less than seven months after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster.

According to an August 31 report by The Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner showcased her killer curves in spandex bike shorts and a matching spandex sports bra this week. The makeup mogul donned the all-black outfit, with a jacket that she placed off of her shoulders for the snapshot.

Jenner looked like she was gym ready in the athletic gear, which she paired with a pair of white sneakers, a ring, and a necklace. Kylie wore her blond hair parted down the middle and slicked back into a bun at the back of her head. “Ready for the weekend,” she captioned the photograph.

It seems that Kylie Jenner has been working on her post-baby body over the past year. The Life of Kylie star recently revealed via social media that her abs were finally making a “comeback,” following her pregnancy as she shared a snap of her flat tummy.

Kylie Jenner is seemingly letting her former boyfriend Tyga’s recent comments roll off her back, as she continues to slay in all of her business ventures.

ready for the weekend A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 30, 2018 at 6:39pm PDT

According to a recent report by the Inquisitr, Kylie’s ex, rapper Tyga, sat down for an interview with Nicki Minaj on Queen Radio this week, and revealed that he believes he had a big impact on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s success.

“You’ve got to look at the before and after. She always had a platform and she was always destined to be what she was going to be regardless, but when I stepped in, there was a lot of codes being taught. It was like, ‘You could do this, you should start this, you should start doing your hair like this.’ You should adapt because you need black people to f—k with you. You need culture,” the rapper said of how his influence helped Kylie succeed.

“I don’t need to go online and tell people I did this and I’m the one helping her coming up with these colors and names on her … lip line. It was a lot of stuff,” Tyga added.

After the interview, Kylie Jenner’s fans began to call out Tyga on social media, revealing that he had nothing to do with with her business success, and that they actually learned who he was when Kylie started dating him.