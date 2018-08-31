Scott Disick Will ‘Always Love’ Kourtney Kardashian, Per ‘Entertainment Tonight’

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian may no longer be together, but they will always be in each other’s lives. The pair, who share three children together, son Mason, 8, daughter Penelope, 6, and son Reign, 3, are now dodging reconciliation rumors following Kardashian’s split with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima.

According to an August 30 report by Entertainment Tonight, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are not likely to rekindle their romance now that Kourt is single. Sources tell the outlet that Disick will always feel some sort of love toward Kardashian, but that they aren’t getting back together anytime soon.

“Scott will always love Kourtney as she’s the mother of his children and the two were together for a long time, but them getting back together isn’t happening, at least now. However, the Kardashian family doesn’t rule anything out with those two,” an insider revealed.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick is currently dating model Sofia Richie, 20. The father-of-three and his much younger girlfriend recently spent time together in Punta Mita, Mexico, to celebrate Sofia’s 20th birthday. The pair used the vacation to get in some quality time with Scott’s children, who accompanied the couple to Mexico for the getaway.

“They just spent the weekend together in Mexico. The couple celebrated Sofia’s 20th birthday having a relaxing weekend at Joe Francis’ estate, Casa Aramara, in Punta Mita, Mexico. Scott and Sofia weren’t alone as Scott’s kids were also there. Even though Kourtney and Younes broke up, Scott is very happy with Sofia,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian was also in Mexico at the same time. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star headed to Cabo with some of her girlfriends for a week-long vacation following her split with Younes Bendjima.

The insider claims that it was Kourt who pulled the plug on the relationship with Younes, and that the couple were not getting along well toward the end of their romance. In addition, their age difference was a major factor in Kardashian’s decision to end the relationship.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has been adapting well to her new single lifestyle. Sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that Kourt is currently focused on herself and her three kids following the break up, and that she is better off without Younes Bendjima, and that she has never looked hotter.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s journey when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on the E! Network.