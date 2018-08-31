Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Are Enjoying Co-Parenting One Year After Breakup

Sources say that the exes are still friendly despite the breakdown of their marriage.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are showing that you really can cooperate with your ex, especially when it comes to raising a child. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the exes have been seen hanging out together with their son, Jack. Pratt and Faris were walking around Santa Monica and seemed to be enjoying their time with their kid.

A source has reportedly told People Magazine that these sights are a reflection of their respect and friendship for each other, despite the separation.

“They are very friendly and seem happy when they are together with their son,” the source said of their current relationship.

The reports of them spending time together have triggered rumors that Pratt and Faris might be getting back together. But celebrity gossip watchdog Gossip Cop says that the reports are untrue.

As the site notes, Naughty Gossip and OK! Magazine published questionable stories about the possibility that they could get back together.

“Back On? Chris Pratt and Ex Anna Faris Were Spotted Together Several Times This Week,” the headline from Naughty Gossip reads. The story from OK! openly speculates about a possible reunion wondering “What’s REALLY going on here with these two?” and the possibility of mending fences.

As Bustle reports, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced their split last year with an official joint statement on Pratt’s Facebook page. Many fans were disappointed by the split because they both had always seemed like they were a happy couple.

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris NOT Back Together, Despite Speculation https://t.co/xOq86mFDZD pic.twitter.com/B68Hh8PurH — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) August 30, 2018

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Faris and Pratt were married for eight years. During an interview to promote Jurassic World, Pratt said that they met when they starred in the same movie, Take Me Home Tonight. Faris was married at the time, but she and Pratt started dating after that marriage ended in 2007.

Gossip Cop reports that Pratt is currently dating Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter to Arnold and Maria Shriver. They were recently photographed out getting dinner in Santa Monica, as People reports, shortly after the actor was seen hanging out with Faris and their son. She is currently in a new relationship as well. Faris is currently dating Michael Barrett and they’ve been together since November of last year.