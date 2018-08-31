Kim Kardashian Threatened Kanye West With Divorce Over Slavery Comments, Per ‘Radar’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are constantly dodging rumors about their lives, marriage, and children. However, there was one recent scandal that the famous pair couldn’t dodge. Earlier this year, Kanye sparked controversy when he stated that slavery was a “choice.”

According to an August 30 report by Radar Online, it has been three months since Kanye West made the controversial comments and they are still making headlines. Sources are now telling the outlet that Kim Kardashian was so upset by the comments that she threatened her husband with divorce if he didn’t publicly apologize.

This week, Kanye sat down for an interview with 107.5 WGCI in Chicago. The rapper broken down into tears during the interview. “Kim is running the Kanye show now. She told him he needed to go public with an apology for the slavery comments that he made three months ago and she also told him that he needed to rehire his manager,” an insider stated.

The source went on to say that Kim Kardashian couldn’t handle Kanye West’s breakdowns, and didn’t have it in her to continue to worry about her family’s safety. Meanwhile, she’s been open and honest with her husband about her anger towards him.

“Kim was very vocal about her anger over his behavior and she threatened to divorce him if he didn’t start listening to her and following her orders. She cannot handle another breakdown from her husband and she really does not have the time to worry about her family’s safety anymore,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kanye West may be trying to win back Kim Kardashian’s affection. Recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star arrived home from an early morning workout to find a lavish gift in her driveway.

Kanye had gifted Kim with a $240K neon green 2018 Mercedes G550 4×4 SUV. Kardashian had made her love for the vehicle known just days earlier when she and Kanye drove one around Miami while vacationing there before attending their friend 2 Chainz’s wedding.

Kim had loved the neon SUV so much that she even got a neon colored wig to match her vehicle. After she was given one of her own, she also bought more neon wigs to match her new “baby.” In addition, Kardashian was excited to get the car so that she could match her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, who owns the exact same car in neon orange.