Amy Schumer Responds To Fan Who Made Her Look Skinny With Photoshop, Fan Then Abandons IG Account

Schumer sent an important message about body positivity.

Amy Schumer has responded to a fan who used Photoshop to make her look thinner in a photo, sending an important message about body positivity. According to E! Online, the fan who uses the Instagram handle @iacewlguy uploaded the edited photo next to the original.

“So I think Amy looks great already but man does she look way better I’m [sic] my OPINION in the second photo,” the caption read.

But Schumer didn’t let the caption slide and made a comment under the photo, assuring the social media user that she was happy with her body at its current weight and shape.

“I disagree. I like how I really look. That’s my body. I love my body for being strong and healthy and sexy,” she wrote. “I look liked I’d give a good hug or have a drink with you. The other picture looks nice but it’s not me. Thanks for sharing your thoughts as well. See, we’re both right.”

The user posted a screenshot of Schumer’s comments and their reply to it. In the caption of the post, they apologized to the comedian for altering her photo and claimed that they thought it was OK because they often see celebrity photos being edited.

“I spent like 30 min making the photo and I should have never posted it! I’m glad people called out this post!” they added.

In the comments, some people expressed disgust because of the edited picture.

“The point is your page is f***ing stupid and you need to get an actual life,” one person wrote. “Go be a member of society who actually contributes something tangible to the betterment of society, not someone who sits behind a screen deforming other people’s bodies & faces.”

Based on the most recent post on the account, it looks like the criticism had an effect. The account has been abandoned, it says, but the photoshopping fan says that they won’t take it down as a reminder of the lesson they learned.

“Well the idiot behind this account is no longer gonna use it!” they wrote. “Leaving the account as an example. Peace.”

This isn’t the first time that Amy Schumer has called people out for body shaming. As People Magazine reports, in 2016, the I Feel Pretty star also fired back at people who took issue with an announcement that she might play Barbie in a live-action movie.

In a lengthy Instagram caption, Schumer insisted that she feels no shame because of the comments because she’s proud of who she is. She also asserted that the backlash against the announcement was just proof that she is a good choice to play an “evolving icon” like Barbie. The comedian pledged to continue to do her work to advocate for other people who feel bullied.

Schumer added a note of “sympathy” for the trolls who tried to shame her.

“Thanks to everyone for the kind words and support and again my deepest sympathy goes out to the trolls who are in more pain than we will ever understand,” she wrote.