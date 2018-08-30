Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Celebrate Four-Year Anniversary, Share Memories On Instagram

Today marks a special day for power couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, as the pair celebrates their four-year wedding anniversary. Union took to Instagram today to share her love for Wade via a touching post that features photos and video clips from their years together as husband and wife.

The caption reads, “Waking up every morning next to my best friend is a blessing I could’ve never imagined. 4 years later… You’re still the one I wanna laugh with and snuggle and love on and ride with… @dwyanewade Happy Anniversary baby!”

The post begins with a photo of the couple embracing on their wedding day. Union looks elegant in a white wedding dress and veil, and her arms are thrown around Wade’s neck. Wade is in a white tux jacket and black pants, and he is holding his bride around her waist. Next is a video clip of Union speaking with Conan O’Brien, who comments that the couple has “beautiful film of [their] wedding.”

The post continues with aerial footage of the Chateau Artisan castle in Miami, where the couple wed, followed by a video clip of Union and Wade at their wedding, kissing and then giving each other an elaborate synchronized handshake.

Union then appears in the talk show footage saying, “It started off, he was one of my friends, and then he’s a good friend, and then, you’re my best friend. I don’t want to be on this planet without you.” In another talk show clip, Union gushes about how much she loves her husband, who is “very cute and has got a nice butt, and is a great dad.”

Sprinkled throughout the post are photos of the lovely couple on date nights and posing with family members.

Union’s adoring fans joined in the anniversary celebration by commenting and sending messages of love and support to the happy couple. The video received over 78,700 likes and 2,000 comments in an hour. One user commented, “To my fav couple. Happy Anniversary.” Another commented, “Am I the only one who had to watch this multiple times? I love you two together. Happy Anniversary Wades! @gabunion @dwyanewade.”

The soundtrack of Union’s anniversary post is Aretha Franklin’s rendition of “I Say A Little Prayer,” one of her top hits. Union continues to share her love of Franklin’s music via her Instagram profile. As previously reported in Inquisitr, Union recently shared lyrics from Franklin’s “Day Dreaming” as the caption on a recent post of the actress relaxing poolside in the sun.