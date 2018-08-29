Bella Hadid Bares It All, Posing With Nothing But A Comforter In Racy Snap

Bella Hadid is on a sexy streak. And who can blame her.

The 21-year-old model seems to be getting more stunning by the minute, and she’s keeping us abreast. On Wednesday, Hadid took to Instagram to post a photo in which she is featured in the nude against a white setting with nothing but a comforter to keep herself strategically covered. Hadid is looking straight into the camera, with a provocative yet defying look on her face.

To caption the photo, which appears to be from a modeling shot, the beauty wrote: “Saw your face and got inspired.”

Fans were quick to take to the comment section to respond to her caption with lyrics to the same song, Like I Would, but none other than Zayn Malik, the boyfriend of her older sister, Gigi Hadid.

“Guess you let it go, now you’re good to go. It’s cold-hearted, cold-hearted,” one Instagram user wrote.

The Wednesday snap appears to be from an earlier shooting, of which she shared photos last week.

In just 45 minutes, the post garnered 129,000-plus likes and nearly a thousand comments from supporting fans. The model is no stranger to sharing revealing photos of herself on the social media platform. Hadid frequently uses Instagram to keep fans up to date on her modeling and other multi-millionaire adventures. Just on Tuesday, she posted a quite popular snap in which she shows off in the buff on a rooftop with only her hands strategically placed to keep her covered, attracting thousands of likes and comments.

Other than her half-nude posts and stunning looks, Hadid has also been in the headlines lately for her love life. Hadid appears to have recently reunited with on-again off-again boyfriend, The Weeknd. The model was seen this week hitting the town with her beau to attend singer Jesse Jo Stark’s show at Peppermint in Hollywood, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Me n Miss Stevie @stevie_dance A post shared by ???? (@bellahadid) on Aug 28, 2018 at 1:15pm PDT

In addition to all that, Hadid still has finds time to take on plenty of work to keep her busy. Last week, True Religion announced that the fashion line was tapping the 21-year-old to serve as the face of the line. As Elle reported, the brand had filed for bankruptcy last year and is now plotting a comeback with the upcoming launch of its fall/winter 2018 campaign and picked Hadid to make a splash with the new campaign.

“It was a great experience shooting an iconic denim campaign in Los Angeles,” Hadid said, as quoted by WWD. “I grew up with True Religion and was excited to play a part of the brand’s next chapter.”