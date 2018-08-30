‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Theory: Althea And The New Antagonist Know Each Other

Is Althea an unwitting helper of the new protagonist, or does she actually know the woman?

With the arrival of a new — and unknown — antagonist in AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead last Sunday night, fans have been busy trying to work out who she is and what she means in relation to the others moving forward in Season 4. This means that there has been a lot of theories out there in relation to this character. The latest theory sees Althea and the new antagonist linked. But, how does that even work?

Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead saw the introduction of a new character, played by Tonya Pinkins. This character appears to be unknown yet to Morgan (Lennie James) and his newly-formed group. However, as a previous Inquisitr article pointed out, she will be explored further next week, and Morgan appears to come in contact with her in one of the trailers from Episode 12.

While Fear‘s showrunners have been hesitant to reveal much about this new character, one of the showrunners, Andrew Chambliss, recently told The Hollywood Reporter that this new character was in the know when it came to the other characters in Fear the Walking Dead.

“This antagonist — I don’t want to give away too much about who this person is — may know a lot more about our characters, or have insight into who they are and what they’re going through in ways that our characters don’t even have.”

It is this explanation of the new antagonist that has led to speculation. As previously pointed out in an Inquisitr article, the new villain might know someone that also knew the others from Morgan’s original new group in Texas, which included Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey). The speculation in that article suggested that the new antagonist might know Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) who went missing when the dam wall collapsed in Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead but is confirmed by AMC to return at some point in Season 4.

Ryan Green / AMC

However, there is another theory that could also explain the comments made by the showrunner to THR.

This theory sees the new villain in contact with Althea (Maggie Grace) throughout this season of Fear the Walking Dead. Although, the theory can be further broken down into two components at this point as well.

The first explanation sees Althea and the new antagonist working together. This would mean that Althea has been hanging around with Alicia’s group while maintaining an ulterior motive. As yet, it is unclear what this motive might be.

The second version of this theory sees the new villain somehow coming across Althea’s recordings and using them to her own advantage. And, considering that one of the Episode 12 sneak peek videos shows June (Jenna Elfman) sneaking up on Althea’s S.W.A.T. vehicle, we know that someone else is currently in charge of it. Could this person also be the new antagonist? If so, this could explain how the new villain manages to learn about the groups in the area.

This theory could also explain why Morgan is seen saying the words he uttered to Althea on his tape, “I lose people, and then I lose myself,” written on his forehead. If the new villain has been viewing these tapes, it could be reasoned that she would write that on Morgan’s head in much the same way she wrote on the captured undead’s head at the end of Episode 11.

However, as per usual, viewers will just have to wait until the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead airs to find out if any of these theories are true or not.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 12 (titled “Weak”) of Season 4 on September 2.