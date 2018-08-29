Brandi Glanville Weighs In On Denise Richards Joining ‘RHOBH:’ ‘She’s Got To Have Some Sort Of Drama In Her’

Brandi Glanville may no longer have a spot in the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t get to have an opinion about it.

Recently, the actress sat down with People, where she shared her thoughts on the newest member of the Beverly Hills girl squad — Denise Richards. The 47-year-old will star alongside cast veterans Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, Camille Grammer, and of course, Lisa Vanderpump. And luckily, Brandi thinks that Richards will gel very well with the cast.

“I think [the cast] is going to be a lot of actresses, but I mean, isn’t everyone an actress then? I don’t know, but there are a lot of actresses. I think if she can handle Charlie Sheen, she’s got to have some kind of drama in her.”

Glanville also noted that she and Denise have the same agent and that Richards has always seemed to be very sweet. But, like most other viewers, Brandi is hoping that the show will bring out another side Charlie Sheen’s ex.

“I look forward to seeing the naughty side,” she shared.

As fans of the Bravo show know, Brandi was a cast member for a few seasons before leaving the show in 2015. However, she is not against the idea of rejoining the cast if she is asked at some point down the road. But there is one condition — Brandi says that she hopes she would have someone in her corner if she did indeed make a return.

“I think that if I had Kim Richards in my corner, it would be amazing,” she shared with the publication. “It’s not fun to go back to everyone that wants to kill you. The last reunion I went to, I felt like I was going into a shooting range and I was the target. And that’s not fun.”

Since her time on the show has ended, Brandi says that she has not kept in touch with all of the ladies of Beverly Hills. While the 45-year-old says that she is still on good terms with both Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna, she shared that she is no longer in touch with Lisa Vanderpump, who she used to be extremely close with before their falling out. Additionally, Brandi doesn’t know the other girls in the cast, she says, so obviously, she doesn’t hang out with them either.

An exact release date for the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has yet to be released but it’s expected to come out at some point later this year.