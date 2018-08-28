WWE News: Big Update On Kevin Owens ‘Quitting’ Storyline From ‘Monday Night Raw’

Kevin Owens quit last night on "Raw," but is he gone for good?

For the past couple of months, Kevin Owens has been kind of floating in limbo on Monday Night Raw, and it hasn’t looked good for the former WWE Universal Champion. Lately, he’s been squashed by Braun Strowman left and right, and last night, he lost to Seth Rollins in Toronto. After walking out without the Intercontinental Title, Owens sat in the middle of the ring and told the entire world of wrestling fans that he quit.

But, did he really?

As recapped by the official website of WWE, Owens simply said “I quit” after his loss to Rollins and walked out of the ring. He took off his tape, walked backstage, and that was the last that anyone has heard from him in any capacity.

WWE even took him off of the official roster page for Monday Night Raw and moved him over to the Alumni Page. It didn’t take them long to do that and they simply are making it seem as if he really did quit the company and walk out from the entire wrestling business.

Oddly enough, even the announcers didn’t make a huge deal out of it on Raw. Of course, this is all a storyline, and now, there is an update as to where this appears to be going.

Along with deleting all mentions of WWE on his Twitter account, Kevin Owens pretty much removed virtually everything. He left up two posts which were tweeted out on Aug. 27, 2018, and they show highlights of his time and accomplishments in NXT and WWE.

The second set of pics were moments from his feud with Braun Strowman. Actually, the images pretty much don’t show Owens in the best light as they feature him getting beaten up, thrown off of things, and even turning blue.

According to Wrestling Inc., there is a lot of speculation that this is going to be WWE’s way of moving Kevin Owens back to SmackDown Live on Tuesday nights.

When Owens came out to answer Seth Rollins’ open challenge for the Intercontinental Title, he even spoke of when he wanted to leave SmackDown. Owens mentioned how he constantly dreamed of returning to Monday Night Raw where he could excel and persevere.

Now, it seems as if the next step in his career is to head back to Team Blue, but that has yet to be confirmed. WWE has not made any mention of Kevin Owens since he quit on Monday Night Raw, but something will likely be announced soon. As of now, he is still scheduled to tag with Elias to face John Cena and Bobby Lashley at the WWE Super Show-Down in October, but he may be a member of the SmackDown Live roster by that time.