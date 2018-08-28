‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Wed. August 29: Bill Threatens Katie, Hope’s Realization At Doctor’s Office

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 29 reveal that Bill (Don Diamont) is tired of being backed in a corner and decides to retaliate. He has already begged and pleaded with Katie (Heather Tom) and decides that he has done enough groveling. She Knows Soaps indicates that Hope (Annika Noelle) will come to an awkward realization when she visits the doctor’s office with her new husband.

After finding Liam (Scott Clifton) with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Kelly (Gabriel Sporman), Hope reminded him that they needed to attend her doctor’s appointment. B&B viewers will remember that her mother accompanied her when she previously visited the doctor to confirm her pregnancy. This time around she has the support of her husband who is equally excited about the impending arrival of their little bundle of joy.

However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Hope will experience a rather awkward moment when she realizes that Liam and Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) know each other. Of course, BB fans know that Dr. Phillips was Steffy’s OB-Gyn and helped her through her traumatic delivery. She got to know Steffy and Liam throughout that pregnancy, and now the doctor will see that the very same Liam has not only knocked up another woman but is married to her, too. It certainly seems as if the appointment could get awkward if Dr. Phillips doesn’t manage to maintain a professional distance from her patients.

Bill is livid. Not only is dressmaker Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) hooking up with his ex-wife, but he is trying to talk her into taking his son away from him. It is no secret that Bill hates the Forresters and therefore doesn’t want his son near them. But now this very same Forrester has convinced Katie that she has a chance at sole custody. Thorne also twisted Will’s (Finnegan George) words to make it seem as if he doesn’t want to spend any time with his father at all.

But Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Bill has an ace up his sleeve. He will tell Katie that should she file for sole custody and try to restrict his time with his son in that way, he hasn’t forgotten about her sordid past. B&B fans will remember that Katie is a recovering alcoholic. She has also relapsed in the past. Surely no judge can overlook a mother who looks too deep in the bottle. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.