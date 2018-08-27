Sofia Richie Frolicks On The Beach In Mexico With Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids

Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, spent some major quality time with his children while they all vacationed in Mexico last week.

According to an August 27 report by the Daily Mail, Sofia Richie was photographed swimming and frolicking on the beach with Scott’s children, Mason, 8, and Penelope, 6, while on vacation in Mexico to celebrate her 20th birthday in style.

Richie watched out for the kids as they played around the water. She also rubbed in sunscreen for the children, and helped them in and out of the swimming pool during their vacation.

Scott Disick was also there as Sofia Richie played with his oldest two children. Later, he and Mason jumped on a jet ski to take a ride along the shore. Sofia and Scott arrived in Mexico last week to stay at the private beach estate of Kardashian family friend Joe Francis in Punta Mita, where Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons joined Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson for a romantic getaway the week before.

Sofia wore a bright neon pink bikini as she showed off her toned abs. Her hair was wet in many of the photographs as she had been swimming and playing with the kids on the beach, and she completed her beach look with a pair of trendy sunglasses. Meanwhile, Disick donned a pair of white and blue printed board shorts and sunglasses during the day of fun in the sun.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian also vacationed in Mexico at the same time as Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. Kourt and her girlfriends hit up Cabo, where they are still currently staying. The gal pals got together for an end of summer getaway just days after Kardashian’s split with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, was announced.

Now that Kourtney is officially on the market again, fans can’t help but wonder if there is any chance that she and Scott will get back together. However, sources tell E! News that it isn’t likely that Kardashian will get back together with either of her exes.

“[Kourtney] has zero plans on getting back with Younes Bendjima and is enjoying being newly single. Kourtney is really good at cutting people off and once you do her wrong once, it’s hard for her to let you back in her life. She has no interest in getting back with Younes or even Scott, and would definitely consider dating someone new,” an insider told the outlet.