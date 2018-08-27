Jada Pinkett Smith Says That It Has Been Painful Watching Marriages Around Her Dissolve

Jada Pinkett Smith is never one to shy away from talking about a number of hot-topic items, including relationships.

Today, the mother of two got candid on her Instagram account about relationships close to her and how it has been heartbreaking to watch people around her fail in their marriages. Jada herself has been married to actor Will Smith for 20 years and throughout the span of their time together, she has always been very open and honest with fans about what works and doesn’t work for them as a couple.

Now, she’s taking time to share a little bit of wisdom with those who follow her on the popular social media platform.

“I’ve been watching a lot marriages dissolve around me. It’s been really painful. Marriages change. Sometimes they need to be reimagined and transformed. Sometimes they are simply over… but either way, I pray that folks going thru this painful transition find the patience and the love within to not throw the “babies” out with the bath water.”

Along with the caption, Jada shared a photo of herself with her husband, Will, their daughter Willow and Will’s son, Trey, from his first marriage. Not pictured is the couple’s son, Jaden, whom they share together. In the image, it appears as though the group of four just finished a workout of some sort.

Jada’s step-son Trey wears a black muscle tank top along with a pair of grey basketball shorts, socks, and sneakers. To his left is Jada, who is wearing a tight v-neck t-shirt as well as a pair of leggings. Then, there’s daughter Willow, who sports a workout sports bra and some high-waisted, patterned leggings.

Last but not least is Will Smith, who looks almost identical to his son, wearing a black t-shirt, grey shorts, and a pair of sneakers. Fans of Pinkett Smith clearly liked the photo as well as Jada’s message as the post has already earned her over 433,000 likes in addition to 4,000 plus comments.

“As much as life throws a left turn on me, I always love hearing from you!”

“I have to say, you look absolutely beautiful. I hope you see this. I wish you a wonderful life,” another fan wrote.

“Amen! Words of wisdom! My great grandmother, grandmother, mother and aunts all would use this analogy,” one more gushed.

The the Smith family appears to be having a great summer so far. Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that the Smith gang went yachting on the Amalfi coast, and Will was happy to share photos from the getaway with his Instagram fans.