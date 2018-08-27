Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte To Return Tomorrow, August 28

Everyone may as well just bust out the Ugg boots and selfie sticks because Starbucks is bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte starting tomorrow and it’s what “basic” dreams are made of.

According to USA Today, the coffee giant is releasing one of their most beloved fall menu items, the Pumpkin Spice Latte, also known as the “PSL,” on Tuesday, August 28. And believe it or not, this is the 15th year that Starbucks enthusiasts are able to enjoy the fall drink. In 2003, the pumpkin drink was tested in stores in Washington, D.C., and Vancouver and the next fall it was released at locations across the country.

Believe it or not, it wasn’t until 2015 that Starbucks began adding real pumpkin to the latte, giving it that extra bit of pizazz to make the drink even better. Pumpkin Spice Lattes can be ordered hot, iced, or frozen at your local store.

Additionally, Starbucks now has to-go items at your local Starbucks or select grocery stores such as Pumpkin Spice Caffe Latte K-Cup Pods, Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee, Iced Espresso Classics Pumpkin Spice Latte, and VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Since the announcement of the return of the PSL, social media has been abuzz, with many people celebrating the fact that one of their favorite drinks is back on the menu.

“My inner white girl is going crazy. Pumpkin Spice Latte returns tomorrow.”

“I have no problem with Starbucks bringing back the pumpkin spice latte early this year. In fact, I think we should do it with everything: Halloween, the McRib, Christmas, Cadbury Eggs, King Cakes. GIVE US ALL THE THINGS NOW WE NEED IT,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Forgetting all current life aspirations and pursuing a new dream: to have as many followers as Pumpkin Spice Latte,” one more joked.

Business Insider shares that this year, the PSL is back earlier than ever. The publication suggests that the coffee retailer needs a boost in sales in the fourth quarter and that could be the reason why they chose to bring the drink back before Labor Day. Sales took a hit in April after a video of two black men being arrested at a Philadelphia location for simply waiting there for a business meeting went viral.

After that, CEO Kevin Johnson was forced to apologize and stores across the country were closed for anti-bias training. Then, in May the company’s workplace reputation hit a 10-year low. To make things even worse, Howard Schultz, who basically founded the company, announced that he would be leaving his job.

Perhaps the PSL will give Starbucks the boost they need.