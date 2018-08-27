‘The Bachelorette’s’ Desiree Hartsock Posts Adorable Baby No. 2 Gender Reveal Video On Instagram

The Bachelorette star Desiree Hartsock and husband Chris Siegfried are happily awaiting their second bundle of joy. Just yesterday, Hartsock took to Instagram to post an adorable video of their son Asher, helping them reveal the gender of baby No. 2 to the public, reports E! News.

The video was posted after Hartsock added a new photo of the expectant couple with the caption, “What will it be… a he or a she?!” followed by a pink ribbon, blue heart, and confused face emoji and the hashtags, #genderreveal and #babyseigfried. In the photo, a visibly pregnant Hartsock is dressed in a colorful, striped dress with a white sweater falling off her shoulders. She is leaning into her hubby and cradling her belly with her hands. Siegfried is casually dressed in a blue t-shirt and dark jeans with one hand tucked into his pocket. Both are flashing huge smiles at the camera.

Many fans wrote congratulatory messages in the comment section, including “You guys are so adorable. Congratulations to you both.” and “Omg!!!! Congratulations again to both of you I wish a girl so you will have the perfect duo, but if is a boy you will be the Queen forever!!!! All the best for you.”

Other fans had fun throwing out their gender guesses, with many guessing that she was going to give birth to a girl. However, most just expressed how eagerly they were waiting to hear whether the reality show actress would be having a boy or girl.

“Literally stalking your Instagram. I can’t wait!,” a fan wrote.

Thankfully, Hartsock’s fans did not have to wait too long for the reveal. A video posted later in the day showed the family at their gender reveal celebration. Guests snacked on cakes provided by Seattle’s Blue Box Bakery.

Chef and owner of the bakery Christina Kim Mathis told E! News about the cake they provided for the family’s celebration.

“Signature Vanilla cake with Bavarian Cream, Berries, and Vanilla frosting, with a special color added to their cake to reveal the gender of their new arrival. The cake was adored with a blue and pink water color motif.”

During the party, Hartsock and Siegfried’s two-year-old son Asher did the honors of revealing the baby’s gender.

“She wanted a fun way to include Asher in on the celebration so we included a few vanilla cupcakes filled with blue buttercream, in addition to the custom cake, so that he could join in on the big reveal!,” Mathis said of Hartsock.

The video posted on Instagram shows Asher biting into the cupcake, revealing the blue frosting inside. While his parents cheer and shout that they’re having a boy, Asher looks up at them with an adorably confused expression on his face.

In the caption, Hartsock wrote, “We are beyond excited to have another baby boy join our family! Can’t even believe we’re already half way there to meeting him. Our hearts are so full right now.”