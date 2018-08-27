Camille Kostek Looks Gorgeous In Blue Bikini As She Lives It Up On A Boat At The British Virgin Islands

Camille Kostek is loving the British Virgin Islands, and shared a tropical bikini pic on Instagram.

Camille Kostek is loving her life right now, as she soaks up the sun and glory of the scenic British Virgin Islands. She’s sharing the fun with her fans on Instagram, posting a pic of herself wearing a blue and red tropical bikini. She also sported a matching crochet top with 3/4-length sleeves. In the photo, Camille is on a boat, hanging on with her left hand as she threw her right arm into the air. The Sports Illustrated model let her hair down, as she smiled and enjoyed the moment.

The pic was captioned with music note emojis and the words “Don’t worry be happy,” which is definitely the vibe she’s putting out.

It’s nice to see the calm beautiful waters of the Islands, considering that last fall Hurricanes Irma and Maria hit the area. The clean-up efforts are still underway in the territories, but the area has been recovering and as you can see, the tourism industry is still alive and well. Even so, Hurricane Irma was no joke, with winds reaching over 215 mph, according to the Guardian.

In fact on the main island of Tortola, over 85% of the buildings suffered total or complete destruction.

But thankfully thanks to the government and other organizations’ efforts, some sense of normalcy has been restored, giving people like Camille the opportunity to enjoy the incredible tropical paradise setting of these Caribbean Islands.

And it had to be this way, considering the BVI depend on tourism for its economy. After all, an estimated 96.9% of the annual GDP is attributed to tourism.

Camille was recently photographed in St. Thomas at the Hull Bay Hideaway, where she sported a thong bikini and hung out by the bar. Fans are loving her island vacation photos, as many let her know that they love her smile. One user even said that “The Virgin Islands need to sign you up for their spokesperson!” which isn’t altogether a bad idea. In addition to all of the bikini snaps, she also posted an adorable selfie showing off her sun-drenched hair and freckled complexion.

The model had a great moment in July when she walked the runway for Sports Illustrated. She noted that walking the runway was fulfilling a life-long dream that she says was criticized by some people in the industry. In July, she posted a photo from the fashion show, saying that “Sunday show walk is dedicated to all of my #MiddleModels and all the mentors and agents I’ve met with over the years that told me I’d never walk runway. Those are dangerous words in my mind because Watch Me.”