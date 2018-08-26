3 Dog Breeds The British Royals Have Loved Over The Years

Over the years, the Royal Family have taken a huge liking to these breeds.

The British royal family has a long history on the throne of England. Many have stood alongside the royals throughout their lives. Some were not even human. When it comes to animal companions, the British royal family’s furry friend of choice is definitely a dog. Throughout history, the members of the royal family have indeed been partial to specific breeds of dog.

Corgi

Queen Elizabeth II’s fondness for corgis is no secret. Her royal majesty had grown up with the stubby-legged, lovable breed and brought her first corgis with her to the palace when she assumed the throne. According to BarkPost, the Queen’s father, King George VI, introduced the breed to her and Princess Margaret in the form of Dookie. The reigning monarch has many childhood photos with Dookie growing up. Later in her life, Queen Elizabeth II would establish a kennel for corgi breeding based on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The regnant would never sell any of the puppies born from her kennel, but would often give some of the corgis away as gifts. Based on a Vanity Fair article, the Queen seems to find comfort in her corgis. However, her royal pups also help Queen Elizabeth with her responsibilities as monarch.

The royal corgis help soften the regnant’s image in the public eye by showing her warm and compassionate side. After all, many people in Britain and worldwide identify as dog lovers themselves. Sometimes the royal pups reveal the Queen’s fun side as well, like when they appeared in the James Bond commercial for the Olympics.

Queen Elizabeth banned her beloved corgis from the bedroom because they snored, doc claims pic.twitter.com/RdcfrsnRMf — Sophia Miller (@SophiaM94776816) August 23, 2018

Pomeranian

Before Queen Elizabeth II and her corgis, there was Queen Victoria and her Pomeranians. In fact, the same kennel mentioned previously used to house and breed corgis, was first owned by Queen Victoria and is known as Windsor Kennel, reported Pomeranian.org.

Queen Victoria’s love of this foxy breed has reverberated throughout history and may have changed the breed forever. The Pomeranian is related to big Spitz breeds, like the Husky, the Alaskan Malamute, and Chow Chow, as per PommyMommy. Dog lovers will be keen to notice though, that there is a significant size difference between the Pomeranian and its relations.

The truth is this royal favorite was not always a toy breed. However, Queen Victoria managed to obtain a small Pomeranian in her time and seemed to have fostered the smaller size during breeding. Hence the 21st century’s version of the Pomeranian.

Queen Victoria died on January 22, 1901… her beloved Pomeranian Turi by her side. pic.twitter.com/CHDCvIdczq — Ahimsa Sumchai MD (@AhimsaMD) October 16, 2017

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Much like Queen Victoria and her Pomeranians, the King Charles Spaniel’s physical structure was forever changed by a British monarch. The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is the oldest breed beloved by UK’s monarchs on this list. The breed can be traced back to the 16th century as companions of British royalty. In fact, its very name was given by King Charles II, who was crowned the King of England in 1660, stated VintageCavaliers. His majesty was so enamored by this dog breed he formally decreed that King Charles Spaniels be allowed in public, including Houses of Parliament.

After King Charles II’s death, his brother, James II, continued the British royal family’s love for the breed. King Charles II and King James II’s fondness for the breed ensured the breeds regal status and popularity in British society. The King Charles Spaniel’s royal status would continue during Queen Mary I and William the Orange, who assumed the throne in 1689.

Queen Mary I would leave her mark on the King Charles Spaniel after interbreeding the long-snout dogs with her short-nosed pugs and Japanese Chins. As a result, today’s King Charles Spaniels have shorter snouts, low-set ears, and domed heads.

Many have ruled and stood alongside these powerful aristocrats as they governed over thousands of people on their island then over millions around the world. Today the royal family has a more symbolic role, but still, have duties to their country. Many aids help them in their roles. However, not everyone in the royals’ company was human.