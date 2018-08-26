One Of John McCain’s Final Requests Was That Donald Trump Not Be Invited To His Funeral, ‘AFP’ Reports

Trump and McCain had a contentious relationship until the very end.

John McCain’s contentious relationship with Donald Trump continued into the Arizona Senator’s final days, with the Arizona Senator reportedly telling close friends and family that he did not want the president to attend his funeral.

As AFP reported, McCain made it clear that he did not want his memorial to include the president, and Trump didn’t seem to make any overtures to change his mind. Trump was openly contentious toward McCain, even in his final weeks.

“The patent contempt the two men displayed for each other showed no sign of fading, even as McCain continued to weaken,” the report noted. “A few weeks ago, Trump could not even bring himself to say McCain’s name during a signing ceremony for a defense funding bill that fellow senators had named in the Arizona lawmaker’s honor.”

McCain did have some other thoughts about what he would like to have at his own funeral. Just hours after the Arizona Senator died on Saturday after a bout with an aggressive form of brain cancer, CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini reported that he had asked former Republican President George W. Bush and Democratic President Barack Obama to deliver eulogies at the service.

McCain had worked with both Bush and Obama but also opposed them, running against Bush in the 2000 Republican primary and against Obama in the 2008 presidential election, losing both times.

Though McCain and Trump never went head-to-head in an election, the two frequently sparred. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump mocked McCain for being captured and tortured during the Vietnam War, saying that McCain shouldn’t be looked at as a war hero.

McCain also came into conflict with Trump politically, calling out Trump’s encouragement of torture during war and casting the deciding vote that killed Trump’s bid to repeal Obamacare.

McCain’s funeral plans were no secret. The New York Times had already reported earlier this year that McCain made the request that Trump not attend his funeral. Trump also did not attend the funeral for former First Lady Barbara Bush, who passed away earlier this year.

“His intimates have informed the White House that their current plan for his funeral is for Vice President Mike Pence to attend the service to be held in Washington’s National Cathedral but not President Trump, with whom Mr. McCain has had a rocky relationship,” the New York Times report noted.

It is not yet clear what funeral arrangements will be made for John McCain, and Donald Trump has not said if he plans to attend.