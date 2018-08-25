Donald Trump’s Alleged Secret Love Child Back In News After Doorman Freed From Contract Keeping Him Quiet

The former doorman at the Trump World Tower said he has inside information about Trump's affair with a former housekeeper, and is finally free to talk about it.

A story about Donald Trump’s alleged secret love child is getting new legs.

On Friday, a former doorman at the Trump World Tower said he is free to talk about his alleged knowledge of an affair Trump had with a former housekeeper that ended up in a pregnancy and a secret love child. As CNN noted, the doorman had been in a contract with National Enquirer parent company American Media Inc. that prevented him from discussing the allegation, but said he is now free to open up about it.

The report printed a three-page agreement between Dino Sajudin and the company which gave the doorman $30,000 in exchange for his story — which was then buried as part of the so-called “catch and kill” contracts that the company used to keep embarrassing stories about Donald Trump from reaching the public. He also would have faced a $1 million penalty for breaking the agreement.

These hush money contracts have been in the news this week after Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to a string of federal charges including campaign finance violations for making hush money payments to two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump. Later in the week, the Wall Street Journal reported that AMI head David Pecker had been granted immunity to discuss Cohen’s involvement in the hush money deals. In his guilty plea, Cohen said he paid off the women on the order of Donald Trump.

Pecker reportedly killed a number of other stories that could have been damaging to Trump and his family.

While Sajudin has not yet shared his allegations of Donald Trump’s secret love child, his lawyer told CNN that he looks forward to finally speaking out.

“Just recently, AMI released Mr. Sajudin from the terms of his agreement and he is now able to speak about his personal experience with them, as well as his story, which is now known to be one of the ‘catch and kill’ pieces. Mr. Sajudin hopes the truth will come out in the very near future,” lawyer Marc Herd told CNN.

Many details about Trump’s secret child remain hazy, including just when this child would have been born and how the child was kept hidden.

It’s also unclear if there even is a secret child at all. American Media Inc. said that Sajudin’s allegations about Donald Trump’s secret love child were “not credible,” and CNN noted that the allegation has not been independently confirmed by any other sources.