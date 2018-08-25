50 Cent’s Ex Daphne Joy Shows Off Skimpy White Bikini While Lounging Poolside In Santorini

Daphne Joy posed in beautiful Santorini while wearing a revealing two-piece.

50 Cent’s ex Daphne Joy was enjoying the sunshine and all that Santorini has to offer, and shared a few pics with Instagram that had fans going wild. In one photo, she wore a revealing white bikini. The top had horizontal slits, which added a bit of edginess to the swimsuit. To top it all off, she posed by an infinity pool with sweeping views of the ocean. Daphne also shared a couple of videos. In one, she’s wearing a dress and in another, she’s lounging by the pool on her stomach, exposing her derriere.

Daphne and 50 Cent had a kid together, Sire Jackson, who’s now 5-years-old. Sire did quite well for himself, considering that at the young age of 2-years-old, he received a $700,000 modeling contract for Kidz Safe headphones. It sure made his daddy proud, who boasted that “It’s an audio company; they paid him a big payment too… I was getting ready to say, ‘This is your college fund,’ but I gotta handle that part and let him just have that,” according to Us Weekly.

And while Daphne enjoys beautiful Santorini, 50 Cent is soaking up the attention as he was mentioned in Nicki Minaj’s new song “Barbie Dreams.” She dropped many rappers’ names, but said that “I tried to f**k 50 for a powerful hour/But all that n***a wanna do is talk Power for hours.”

The song had a big response both good and bad, as Minaj tweeted that “I only mentioned people in #BarbieDreams that I f*k with. This isn’t a diss. Yikes… This is culture, this is BIGGIE!!!!! New York!!!! Thi is FUN. Light hearted fun FUN.”

And 50 Cent seemed to echo that sentiment when he was interviewed for Extra, as he said that “I like the record… I did a song called ‘How to Rob’ that she said was the inspiration for it. It brings everyone in the culture that is relevant at the time ’cause they’re on her mind when she’s writing the music,” detailed Vibe.

Daphne has also dated Jason Derulo, but it was only briefly in 2016 for seven months. However while they were together, they were seen many times packing on the PDA, reported the Daily Mail.

Joy for now appears to be giving her fans everything they want, by sharing tons of amazing selfies and photos of herself as she travels around the world. She also shared a sweet video of her son having fun at the beach recently.