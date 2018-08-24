‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday, August 27: Phyllis Demands The Truth!

Billy finally confesses Summer's behavior to Phyllis.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, August 27, bring significant changes when Phyllis confronts Billy. Plus, Lily and Mariah both worry about their respective problems.

Billy (Jason Thompson) finally tells Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) what’s been going on with Summer (Hunter King), according to She Knows Soaps. Although he should’ve told her right off the bat, Billy felt he was protecting Phyllis and Summer’s relationship. In short, he thought he could handle Summer himself, but considering her never-say-die attitude, it seems like a good thing that Phyllis found out when she did before something crazy happened.

Of course, Phyllis and Billy have one little problem; they still live with Summer. However, he has a big plan to fix that immediately. In fact, it’s somewhere Phyllis is familiar with. He wants to move home to the Abbott mansion. Despite the possible awkwardness, Phyllis agrees because she doesn’t want to keep living with her wayward daughter after their huge fight. Plus, there’s no telling what Summer will do once she finally gets off “Jaboat,” which is where Phyllis left her to stew.

Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) continues to try to contact Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). She’s beside herself with worry since the last time Mariah talked to Tessa, their phone call was abruptly cut off. It’s been weeks now, and Mariah hasn’t heard a thing. Considering Tessa left Genoa City to help her sister, Mariah is worried that something may have happened.

As curiosity lingers, the truth begins to reveal itself. Don’t miss the confrontation we’ve all been waiting for this week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/chtMfHlUa5 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 24, 2018

Unfortunately, Sharon (Sharon Case) has other ideas, and she thinks maybe Tessa just left for good without saying goodbye because it was more comfortable. If that’s the case, it’d be another heartbreak in a long line of them for Mariah. She hasn’t been lucky in love, and she is starting to lose faith. Despite Sharon’s observation, Mariah still feels something must be wrong with Tessa.

Finally, Lily (Christel Khalil) has something to confess. She’s desperately afraid she won’t survive prison. Both Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) try to prepare their mother for the possibility of life behind bars, but there’s no denying it. Prison can be sketchy, and Lily will have to change a lot to survive the hardship of serving time.

Although Lily keeps up a strong front for her kids, she secretly worries that prison will be the end of her. She knows that she doesn’t have the know-how to navigate all the perils in a women’s prison. Her only hope now is for Devon (Bryton James) to speak up for her and help prevent her from going to jail.