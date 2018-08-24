Sylvester Stallone, 72, Does Intense Workouts To Prep For ‘Rambo’

"Just because you’ve reached a certain age doesn’t mean you have to feel that age!"

Actor Sylvester Stallone is doing rigorous weight-training workouts to prepare for Rambo 5, which begins shooting in September.

Stallone shared a video clip of himself doing the tire flip while exhorting his 7.1 million Instagram followers to “keeping pumping” and never let age slow you down.

“Getting ready for Rambo,” Sly wrote in the caption. “Just because you’ve REACHED a certain age doesn’t mean you have to FEEL that age! Keep pumping, keep punching!”

Stallone, 72, will resurrect his iconic role as John Rambo, a troubled Vietnam War veteran struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.

In the fifth installment of the blockbuster Rambo franchise, Rambo battles a Mexican sex-trafficking ring while investigating the kidnapping of his granddaughter.

Rambo 5 Begins Filming In September

As in past films, Rambo will use his expert weapons training, guerrilla warfare tactics, and hand-to-hand combat skills to take down vicious crime boss.

Production for Rambo 5 begins in September, with shooting scheduled for locations in London, Bulgaria, and the Canary Islands, Express UK reported.

The film will be directed by Adrian Grunberg, who previously directed Get the Gringo (2012), Jack Reacher: Never Go Back(2016), and Jarhead(2005).

Fortunately, Sylvester Stallone won’t need to do much work to get himself in top shape. The Oscar-winning star of the Rocky franchise is a lifelong workout buff who exercises nearly every day to stay fit and healthy.

While Stallone no longer does the punishing two-hour daily weightlifting workouts he once did during his 20s and 30s, the action star lifts heavy weights, does calisthenics, and follows a high-protein diet.

Numerous scientific studies show that exercise is indeed the fountain of youth. Lifting weights in particular can prevent the loss of muscle mass and strength that occurs due to aging.

“Maintaining muscle mass is very important as you age, since both men and women lose muscle mass as they age and replace it with fat,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Skeletal muscle burns more calories at rest compared to fat tissue. It also protects your joints and can help your bones become stronger and maintain their density, which can prevent fractures.”

Not only does weightlifting keep your body toned and strong, but regular exercise contributes to good mental health and prevents depression. Just ask octogenarian bodybuilder Ernestine Shepherd, whose super-fit bikini body proves age is just a number.

At 82, Shepherd still has an enviable bikini body, and it’s all due to a healthy diet and daily workouts, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Ernestine Shepherd just turned 80 – example of fitness in a country of overweight people. pic.twitter.com/pqJP0H4UgO — B-Magic ???????? (@Brasilmagic) June 19, 2016

Shockingly, Ernestine didn’t start exercising until 56.

She then began competing professionally, and made the Guinness Book of World Records in 2010 for being the world’s oldest performing female bodybuilder.

What?! 77 years old?! And she's still got it! Ernestine Shepherd Guinness Book's Oldest Female Body Builder. pic.twitter.com/dwODnlrDwJ — Blair Underwood (@BlairUnderwood) August 13, 2014

Back in 2014, actor Blair Underwood expressed his admiration for Ms. Shepherd, who was then 77. “She’s still got it!” Underwood gushed.