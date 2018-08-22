‘Stranger Things’: Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Which Two Characters She’d ‘Love’ To See End Up Together

Brown also sheds some light on the ideas she has for her own character in the third season.

Warning: Possible spoilers ahead!

Will the town of Hawkins, Indiana, see a new couple emerge in the third season of Stranger Things?

While details for Season 3 of Netflix’s popular fantasy-drama series have been scarce, Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, recently divulged one huge storyline she’d like to see brought to life and it involves two of the show’s characters ending up together.

In an interview with Variety, Brown, 14, couldn’t help but share that she’d “love” for Chief Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour, and Joyce Byers, played by Winona Ryder, to basically fall in love with each other.

“I can’t say anything about this,” she began. “Listen, I would love for them to get together. Jopper is like my inspiration in life,” she finally revealed.

As it turns out, Brown wasn’t the first person to think of this possible relationship between the two characters and instead is agreeing with Harbour himself who recently told the media outlet he is all for Hopper and Joyce coupling up as they both “need each other.”

“From the very beginning, I thought that these are two tortured, messed up, beautiful people who are like puzzle pieces that can’t stand each other but actually need each other.”

Hopper was there for Joyce in Season 1 when her son, Will, played by Noah Schnapp, was dragged to the Upside Down. Hopper continued to be by Joyce’s side as the aftereffects of being saved from the Upside Down took hold of Will all throughout Season 2.

Speaking of Will, another reason Brown is shipping the idea of Hopper and Joyce is because it could potentially mean her and Schnapp’s characters would get to be “step-siblings” in the future as Eleven officially became Hopper’s daughter at the end of Season 2. Add in the fact that Brown already considers Harbour and Ryder to be parental figures in real life, it would seem the storyline sells itself.

“Winona Ryder and David Harbor are like my parents. On set, they’re like, ‘Stop running, what are you eating, why are you eating that?’ David is like, ‘Another boy?’ And in the show, if they rekindle, that means Will and Eleven will be step-siblings. I would love that because Noah is my boy best friend.”

Brown and Schnapp blew up the internet last month when Brown shared a video of the two of them doing the “In My Feelings” challenge on her Instagram.

Aside from seeing Hopper and Joyce become lovers, Brown also dished on how she’d like to see her own character evolve in Season 3.

“I think Eleven should sacrifice herself in some way, ” she said. “I want to have her really sacrifice her powers. I think that would be very cool. I want to build her to be a strong person without her powers…But right now it’s very about her powers and I think taking that away slowly could be cool,” she added.

Apart from being rid of her powers, seeing Eleven become more in touch with her feminine side also tops Brown’s list as she feels her character doesn’t quite understand “how to be a girl.”

“I don’t think she knows how to be a girl. She’s been looking like a boy for a very long time. They thought she was a boy in season 1. I mean, some of my friends now are like, ‘The first time I saw you I thought you were a dude.”

There’s a good chance fans will get to see Eleven become more girly as her relationship with Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard, develops more in the upcoming season.

Unfortunately, fans are going to have to wait a little longer than expected as it was previously reported that Season 3 of Stranger Things will not premiere on Netflix until 2019.