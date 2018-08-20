‘RHOBH’s’ Dorit Kemsley Rocks Yellow Bikini In Baha Mar

Dorit Kemsley stuns in a yellow bikini while spending time at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar.

RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley looked amazing in a yellow bikini while hanging out at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in the Bahamas. She landed in Nassau with the Housewives cast including newest member Denise Richards, according to Reality Blurb. The bikini top has ties on the front, while the bottom has a small tie accent on the hips. She wore her hair in a tight french braid and sported little jewelry other than her sparkling earrings. Dorit stood on her toes, accentuating her long legs and flaunting her perfect abs. Fans loved the photo, as one said that “Yellow is your color!” Others focused all of their attention on her pose, while some mused that they too like to stand on their toes. Meanwhile, other fans joked that the ground was too hot to stand on normally.

In another photo that Kemsley posted to her Instagram, she showed off her derriere while wearing the same bikini. This time, she sported some flat white sneakers. The backdrop of the photo with the blue ocean waters is equally beautiful. In the second photo, she captioned it “@beverlybeachbydorit does Bahamas! ☀️☀️ Justine bandeau top, Mollie side tie bottom both in sunshine paired with rose gold body chain.” Beverly Beach by Dorit is a swimwear line by the RHOBH star, which is a great platform for her to generate more revenue.

Things haven’t been totally peachy with Dorit when it comes to her swimwear line, however. Both her and her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley have been sued for $200,000 by their business partner Royan Horne, according to Page Six. The $200,000 is money that Horner says is rightfully owed to him. First, he sent $129,052.51 of goods and advanced costs of $75,000 with nothing paid back to him in return. He’s seeking money back for the goods he sent, along with part of the revenue of the company. However, a source says that Horne is actually trying to extort the couple with “the threat of publicity and a fabricated lawsuit which now sits in the realms of fantasy.”

The controversy caused problems for Dorit even in the Bahamas when a woman named Jasmine Lennard confronted her about the business deal gone wrong. Lennard fired off at Dorit, saying “You’re Dorit, yeah? Why don’t you pay back Ryan the money that you owe him you cheap b***h?” The incident was captured on video. Dorit was wearing the yellow bikini outfit that she was photographed in for her Instagram.

Meanwhile, the Housewives are living it up in the tropical paradise. In addition to Richards and Kemsley, fan favorites including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Girardi are present.