Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Spend The Weekend In Lake Como With Pals George And Amal Clooney

While it’s well known that many of the royals, including Prince Harry, are friends to countless A-list celebrities, many may not have realized exactly how close they really are. According to US Weekly, Prince Harry and his new bride, Meghan Markle, spent the weekend with George and Amal Clooney at the couple’s gorgeous estate in Lake Como.

The royal couple reportedly flew via private plane to Como, Italy, on August 16 and stayed with George and Amal at their home for three days, according to a source.

“The Clooneys had personally invited Meghan and Harry to their home at the beginning of the summer with an open invitation. George and Amal were so happy to host Meghan and Harry. Harry and George have a special bond and friendship.”

As many will recall, both George and Amal attended the couple’s star-studded wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England this past May. Following the nuptials, Harry and Meghan retreated and spent most of the summer in their Oxfordshire home when they weren’t making public appearances. But, their trip to Lake Como marked the first time that Meghan and Harry met George and Amal’s 14-month-old twins — Ella and Alexander.

“They spent the entire weekend at their home and enjoyed the privacy and security the Clooneys had for them there,” the source dished.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle.

The Daily Mail shares that Meghan and Harry’s trip came to an end yesterday, but the famous friends packed in a number of activities while they were at their friend’s home. Harry and George reportedly played a game of basketball while the ladies stayed behind and took care of the Clooney twins. Then, on Saturday evening, the Clooneys hosted a private dinner with about 15 guests. Apparently, the party was so fun that it carried on into the wee hours of Sunday morning.

According to the Daily Mail, the estate named Villa Oleandra has a number of fun things to do on the property, which is where Meghan and Harry reportedly spent most of their trip, including a “tennis court, a full gym, landscaped gardens, ornately carved ceilings, massive bathrooms, a separate pizza room.”

Clooney’s Lake Como estate has become somewhat of a hot spot for countless celebrities. So far this summer, a number of big names have stopped by the pair’s home, including Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra as well as Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.

A few outlets have reached out to a spokesperson for the royal couple to confirm the visit but so far, calls have not been returned.