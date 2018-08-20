Watch 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Live Stream: How To Find The VMAs On Desktop And Mobile Devices

The show will include a tribute to Aretha Franklin.

Fans who want to watch a live stream of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards will have a few different choices to catch all the unpredictable action as it happens.

The annual award spectacular marks the beginning of the end of summer and never fails to bring drama, with viral moments just about every year. As CNN noted, this year’s MTV Video Music Awards will offer fans plenty to watch when they start at 9 p.m. ET, including newcomer Cardi B and her 10 award nominations.

As the report noted, those who catch a live stream of the MTV Video Music Awards will also see a host of hosts.

“When it comes to this show, expect the unexpected,” the report noted. “There’s no host, but some of the announced presenters include Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Blake Lively.”

This year’s event also comes just days after the death of music legend Aretha Franklin, and the producers for the award show have already said they are putting together a fitting tribute for her.

The show’s executive producer, Jesse Ignjatovic, told The Associated Press that those putting together the show were “working on a lot of different options” and were working to find “the right tone and the right artist.”

“Whether it’s a performance or spoken — just something that’s organic and done in a way that feels tonally right because it’s Aretha Franklin,” he said.

It’s not clear if the show plans to bring in a new performer or using one of those already slated to perform during the show — which include Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Travis Scott, Post Malone, and Nicki Minaj. There has already been one show-stopping tribute from Ariana Grande, whose emotional rendition of “Natural Woman” on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon was hailed as a masterful tribute to the Queen of Soul.

The show will also have a tribute to singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, who will be given the Vanguard Award for her lifetime achievements in music.

Those who want to watch a live stream of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards will be able to follow the action on the network’s on streaming video service. Though a subscription is required, MTV is offering a 24-hour pass for those who want to catch all the action for free. The MTV VMAs will also be available on Sling Television, which also offers a free one-week pass to first-time users, allowing them to watch on desktop computers and a host of mobile devices.