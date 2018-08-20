Jimmy Bennett: Asia Argento’s Alleged Sexual Assault Accuser Is Former Child Actor From ‘Daddy Day Care’

Who is the man behind the accusations that Asia Argento sexually assaulted him in a California hotel room a few months after his 17th birthday? You may recognize Jimmy Bennett’s face from the 2003 film Daddy Day Care, but the 22-year-old is also a rock musician and a lover of horror films.

Born in Seal Beach, California, Bennett lives in Huntington Beach where his family runs the Rockin’ Crepes, a rock ‘n’ roll-themed restaurant that pays homage to the musical genre. He began acting at age 6 when he appeared in television series The Guardian and Strong Medicine, both in 2002, just a year before he was cast in the role of Tony, the boy who wants to be The Flash, in the Eddie Murphy comedy Daddy Day Care in 2003.

Bennett and Argento worked together in the 2004 film The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things, which Argento directed and starred in, when Bennett was 7. The film follows the story of a drug-addicted prostitute, played by Argento, and her son, played by the young Bennett and two other boys. Argento’s character often dresses her son in girl’s clothes to lure men, and her son is ultimately raped.

According to The New York Times, which broke the story of Bennett’s allegations against the 42-year-old, the Italian actress grew close to Bennett on set, acting both as a mentor and a mother figure.

Bennet had similar smaller roles in the films Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and Arthur Hailey’s Detective, and in the television shows Judging Amy, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Everwood. Bennett has also lent his voice to characters in the animated films The Polar Express, Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo, and I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown.

Always interested in music, Bennett released his debut single “Over Again” and the accompanying music video in August 2011 when he kicked off the Sunset Strip Music Festival with his “Old Skool” single release party, according to ClevverTV.

Despite transitioning into music, Bennett continues to work as an actor, having starred more recently in Movie 43 (2013), A Girl Like Her (2015), and Heartthrob (2017).

“Filmmaking has changed. I hope I’m not too late, because I want to be in a movie like that (Inception), that gets recognized for its talent, acting and directing. Nowadays you hear about a movie and it’s all 3D and CGI. People need to realize that there are actors that need to act their a** off,” he said, according to his IMDb bio.

Bennett is a lover of horror films, his favorites being A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987), and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974). His favorite bands are Black Sabbath, AC/DC, and Van Halen.