Elizabeth Hurley Wows In A Plunging Leopard Print Swimsuit

Elizabeth Hurley is showing off her curves in a new swimsuit from her own line.

Elizabeth Hurley is showing off her toned bikini body in another sneak peek at her upcoming new line of bikinis and swimsuits for her beachwear collection, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The star shared a glimpse at an upcoming one-piece that will soon be available for customers on her official Instagram page, posting a sultry snap of herself modeling the swimwear with a very plunging neckline.

The latest swimsuit photo shared by the 54-year-old star showed Elizabeth striking a pose while out on the clear blue water, smiling from ear to ear as she soaked up the sun in a tropical location.

Hurley was sporting the new swimsuit from her collection, a slinky blue leopard print bathing suit which featured two strings across the front, while also shielding her eyes from the sun in aviator sunglasses while her long hair flowed down past her shoulders.

The stunning actress and model then confirmed in the caption that the swimsuit was from her own line, teasing that it would be “coming soon.”

“Sea Leopard @elizabethhurleybeach,” The Royals actress told her more than 1 million followers on Instagram in the caption of the vacation snap she shared on August 20, before then adding the hashtags “#comingsoon” and “#privategg.”

Sea Leopard @elizabethhurleybeach #comingsoon #privategg A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Aug 20, 2018 at 12:31am PDT

The latest sultry swimsuit photo came mere days after Inquisitr shared that Hurley showed off her body in what appeared to be the same swimsuit design just last week, except she swapped out the leopard print for a summery bright yellow.

“Happy weekend,” she wrote alongside a kissing emoji before then tagging the official Instagram account of her swimwear line.

Surprisingly, Elizabeth revealed back in 2005 that she actually hasn’t always been so comfortable posing in swimsuits, admitting that it took her several years to actually feel confident with her body.

Happy weekend ???? @elizabethhurleybeach A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Aug 17, 2018 at 3:32pm PDT

Elizabeth even told New York Times that she felt “so self-conscious” back in the 1990s when she signed on as the face of Estee Lauder.

“I was so self-conscious then,” Hurley said at the time. “It took me six years to be comfortable modeling a swimsuit. Now modeling is kind of like eating apples. It’s not splitting the atom, you know?”

Speaking to E! News in 2016, Hurley revealed her big secrets to being healthy and staying in shape.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

“I like women to feel very confident in how they look and to accept that every size can be beautiful,” Elizabeth told the site, “but I still think it’s important to be in shape.”

“It doesn’t matter really what size you are, but I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise,” the star then continued. “I don’t go to the gym, but I’m quite active.”