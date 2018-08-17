Elizabeth Hurley Poses In Sexy Yellow Swimsuit As She Celebrates The Start Of The Weekend

Cheers to the freakin’ weekend.

It looks like actress Elizabeth Hurley will be celebrating the upcoming weekend at the beach, according to her latest Instagram photo. As her fans know, it’s not uncommon for the actress to post photos of herself in both one piece and bikini swimsuits from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimsuit line, and today was no exception.

In the image, Hurley looks nothing short of perfect posing on a straw basket. The actress wears her long dark tresses down at her back as she sports a large pair of aviator sunglasses.

Liz cocks her head to the side as she put her hands on her legs and strikes a pose. The 53-year-old’s fit body is fully on display in a banana yellow one piece suit, which she says is from her line.

The suit hugs all of Hurley’s womanly curves and the middle of suit has two small strings that keep it pulled together. Just behind Liz there appears to be a beachside lounge area complete with pillows and straw curtains.

Though the image has only been posted to Elizabeth’s account for a few minutes, it has already gained a lot of attention. Many of Hurley’s followers used the opportunity to comment on how amazing the 53-year-old looks while countless others simply commented using a flame emoji.

Happy weekend ???? @elizabethhurleybeach A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Aug 17, 2018 at 3:32pm PDT

“You get better looking daily WOW.”

“I’d say you have a look of having a great start to a wonderful weekend… Thanks for posting,” another fan wrote.

“Thank you Elizabeth. Love your photo. You look absolutely stunning. Have a beautiful weekend. Cheers from Chicago,” one more chimed in.

A few other photos posted to Elizabeth’s account from earlier this week show Elizabeth enjoying some sun time aboard a yacht. The 53-year-old did not disclose to fans where exactly in the world she is, but by the looks of things, she seems to be having an amazing trip.

Earlier this week, Digital Spy broke news that Hurley’s TV show, The Royals, which was E! Network’s first scripted series, will not be renewed for a fifth season.

“E! will not be moving forward with another season of The Royals, which launched in 2015 as the network’s first original scripted series. Over four seasons, The Royals took viewers behind the palace gates on a scandalous journey filled with twists and turns. We are grateful to the cast and our producing partners at Lionsgate and Universal Cable Productions,” the network shared.

But, Lionsgate is hopeful that another network may pick up the show, according to a tweet.