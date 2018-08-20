‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sonny Confesses To Will, Adrienne Confronts Bonnie

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the beginning of a very dramatic and action-packed week reveal that there will be some confrontation and confessions in Salem.

According to a recent report by TV Source Magazine, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) opens up to his former husband, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), and reveals his true feelings for him.

As many fans will remember, Will and Sonny had an epic love story, and became Days of Our Lives‘ first gay super couple. The pair fell in love and raised Will’s biological daughter, Arianna, whose mother is Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) together before hitting a rough patch.

Will had cheated on Sonny with Paul Narita, who just so happened to be Sonny’s former lover. The couple’s relationship began to crumble, and after they separated Will was shockingly murdered by Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Later, Will was resurrected by Dr. Rolf (William Utay). However, all of his memories had been wiped clean.

Sami, Sonny, and others eventually found Will, but he had no memory of his family or his life before in Salem. Days of Our Lives fans eventually watched Will return to Salem and try his hand at a marriage with Sonny. However, it was Paul who caught his eye. Will and Sonny eventually divorced, and Will has been in a relationship with Paul ever since.

This week, Sonny will finally confess that he has never stopped loving Will, and since the two have been spending so much time together lately, it seems that Will may feel the same way.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of Our Lives viewers will see Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans) finally come face to face with her doppelganger, Bonnie Lockhart (also played by Evans). The two women will go at it, and Adrienne will seemingly finally get to say everything she’s wanted to say to Bonnie, who had her locked away in prison after switching identities.

This is one intense triangle. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/HWghzhUPFZ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 17, 2018

Days of Our Lives viewers will also see Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) confront her mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), for trying to run Ben Weston out of town. Ciara and Ben have grown close, despite Hope’s disapproval, and she’s not about to let her mother get rid of her new friend so soon.

In fact, Ciara will likely inform Hope that she has asked Ben to stay with her in the apartment that she shares with Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan).

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.