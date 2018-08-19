Queen Elizabeth II Gives Meghan Markle’s Family Drama An Eye Roll

Meghan Markle became an official member of the British Royal Family mere months ago, and since then Markle’s paternal side of the family has made headlines criticizing the Duchess of Sussex.

According to a report from Cosmopolitan, Queen Elizabeth has a straightforward method of dealing with the drama — an eye roll. Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle, recently called the royal family cult-like, according to an Inquisitr report. However, Her Royal Majesty simply rolled her eyes over the man’s bizarre comments.

In fact, Kensington Palace decided to just ignore all things Thomas Markle in the wake of so many strange behaviors. After all, the Duchess’s dad didn’t even end up attending her royal wedding last May due to health complications.

According to a source, “Meghan doesn’t think it’s a fair game between her father and the media so she’s not going to engage in it or instruct anyone on her behalf to set the record straight. There have always been fears over his vulnerability. Now he’s got himself into a cycle of talking publicly. It’s very sad.”

The Sunday Times reported that both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to stay quiet in response to Thomas Markle’s increasingly outrageous claims. They’ve also dealt with accusations from the Duchess’s half-sister as well as other family members, including an uncle who felt snubbed over the wedding.

Thomas Markle, a former Hollywood lighting director who now lives in Mexico, pulled plenty of stunts in the weeks leading up to his daughter’s wedding and since the day she said, “I do.” The father of the bride received payment for staged pictures of himself preparing for the big event and his fatherly duties. He really shouldn’t be surprised that he’s been virtually cut off from her since all that drama leading up to her special day with Prince Harry.

The source also said, “The prince will be very sympathetic towards Meghan and the difficult situation she is in. But I suspect the Queen will be rolling her eyes and thinking: crikey, what is going to become of all this?”

It’s possible that eventually, the new Duchess’s family will stop creating such outrageous headlines and giving bizarre interviews. However, they appear to enjoy their 15 minutes of fame, so this is something that could follow her for years to come. Ignoring their shenanigans is probably a wise course of action, and Queen Elizabeth has had plenty of experience handling such scandals during her 66 years on the throne.