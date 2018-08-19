The couple fear his response if they set the record straight.

The lack of public reaction from the royal family to Thomas Markle and his public interviews should not be confused with silence, because behind the scenes, there is a great deal of talk about how to handle the angry father of Duchess Meghan. For now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided not to respond to Thomas Markle’s antics.

The Daily Mail says that it has been decided for now that the couple create a “wall of silence” against the tabloid criticism by Thomas and Samantha Markle. The theory is that until Thomas Markle can approach the couple in a “respectful manner,” they will not be going on the record with any comments about the Markles.

The supposition is that if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex speak out, it will only cause Thomas Markle to respond once again, and who can tell what he will say. Samantha Markle is reportedly going into the UK version of Celebrity Big Brother, and that might spark an all-new batch of problems.

For now, Meghan Markle has decided it’s best not to engage.

According to one insider, “Meghan doesn’t think it’s a fair game between her father and the media so she’s not going to engage in it or instruct anyone on her behalf to set the record straight. There have always been fears over his vulnerability. Now he’s got himself into a cycle of talking publicly. It’s very sad.”

Of the royal family, Prince Charles is said to be sympathetic to the situation Prince Harry and Meghan find themselves in, but Queen Elizabeth wants nothing to do with it and is “rolling her eyes” at the whole matter.

Sources say that if Thomas Markle would spend as much time politely approaching his daughter as he spends talking to the tabloid press and cashing their checks, he might be more successful.

“The only reason Meghan hasn’t spoken to her father yet is because she’s yet to hear from him in a respectful manner. Thomas is speaking to the press more than he’s reached out and spoken to his own daughter.”

But just this weekend, Thomas Markle managed to make things worse when he likened the royal family to the Church of Scientology.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, at one point, Thomas Markle actually verbalized what sounded like extortion to many.

“I was silent for a full year and the press beat me up every day saying I was a hermit hiding in Mexico, so I gave my story. Apparently, that interview put the Royal Family in their silence mode… so, I gave another interview to break the silence. All they have to do is speak to me.”