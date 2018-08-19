Younes Bendjima Spotted Driving Modest Car After Kourtney Kardashian Split, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s split was announced last week, and the French model has been spotted living a seemingly more modest lifestyle since the breakup.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Younes Bendjima was recently photographed getting into a Ford SUV in L.A. this week. The car is much more modest than that lavish automobiles he’s been seen driving in the past, which seemingly belonged to his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

In addition, Bendjima was also seen working out at a Crunch gym in L.A. this week, where Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor spotted Younes exercising at the same gym he frequents, and took the opportunity to troll Kardashian’s ex, revealing that he was now slumming it without Kourtney’s money to play around with.

“When Kourtney Kardashian dumps you and you have to slum it like the rest of us at a normal gym. No more Figi diamond water either. Got to drink that smart water now,” Taylor, 39, captioned the photo of himself, with Bendjima in the background.

Before the couple’s split, Kourtney and Younes had taken a three week vacation to Italy, where they went sight seeing in Rome, and showed off some PDA in Capri, before being joined by Kardashian’s children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. However, only days after returning from vacation, things went south, and Kourt allegedly decided that she needed to pull the plug on the relationship.

Bye New York. ✈️ Paris A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on May 6, 2015 at 11:54am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is now in a good place following her breakup with Younes Bendjima. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly knew the split was coming, and had been mentally preparing herself for the fallout.

“She knew it was coming and was already mentally preparing herself. They have been having issues for the past month and had already agreed to take space apart,” an insider told the outlet.

However, Kourtney Kardashian was said to be upset after photos featuring Younes Bendjima showing off some major PDA with former Hooters-waitress-turned model Jordan Ozuna during a vacation with friends in Mexico.

Sources tell E! Online that the photos upset Kardashian, but that she has already moved on from the heartache.

“Of course the photos were upsetting and embarrassing to Kourtney, but she’s in a good place right now and ready to move on. She was upset for a moment and then got over it,” a source told the outlet of Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s split.