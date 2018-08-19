Motorola P30 Gets Panned As ‘Blatant’ Ripoff Of iPhone X

The Motorola P30 was announced earlier this week in parent company Lenovo’s home country of China, and while the phone is a midrange device whose features and specifications are far removed from those of your average flagship handset, it appears that it’s gaining attention for a rather unusual reason: it looks almost identical to Apple’s iPhone X.

With its 6.2-inch display, the P30 is slightly larger than the present-generation iPhone X, which has a 5.8-inch screen, but apart from the size difference and a few minor details, MacRumors opined that Motorola’s newly unveiled device is a “blatant” copy and “by far the most iPhone X-like Android smartphone” its writers have ever seen. Likewise, Android Authority referred to the P30 as “one of the most shameless iPhone X ripoffs of the year” ahead of its launch.

As far as iPhone X design similarities go, the P30 comes with rounded corners, an edge-to-edge screen setup, and a notch on the top portion that almost resembles that of Apple’s 2017 flagship phone. According to MacRumors, it’s only the thin bottom bezel that truly differentiates the P30 from the iPhone X in terms of design features.

The physical similarities between the Motorola P30 and the iPhone X continue on the back, as the former phone has a dual-lens rear camera set up in an almost identical manner to the latter. Logo placement was also mentioned as another near-identical design feature, as the only difference between both phones is the Motorola logo on the P30 in lieu of an Apple logo. The logo on the P30, however, also functions as a fingerprint sensor, allowing Motorola’s device to stand out in terms of technical features.

Motorola is basically making an iPhone X that runs Android. But is that so bad? ???? https://t.co/kqbj5zB1yq — Android Central (@androidcentral) August 14, 2018

While MacRumors focused mainly on how the P30 resembles the iPhone X, The Verge highlighted one common design feature Motorola’s new phone shares with another device, the similarly named Huawei P20. Both phones are sold in an unusual color scheme that allows the device to appear deep purple or blue depending on the lighting conditions, with Huawei calling its color variant “Twilight” and Motorola using the name “Aurora.”

At the moment, it remains unclear if or when the Motorola P30 will be sold in the United States, but both MacRumors and The Verge stressed that the device ships with basic specifications that aren’t as impressive as Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9, and other high-end phones. The P30 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and 6GB RAM and comes with a 6.2-inch screen with 2246 x 1080 resolution, a 12-megapixel front camera, 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras, and a 3,000 mAh battery.

The Motorola P30 will be released in China on September 15, with pricing set at 2,099 yuan ($305) for the version with 64GB storage and 2,499 yuan ($364) for the 128GB variant.