WWE ‘NXT Takeover: Brooklyn’ Results: Former UFC Fighter In Attendance, Undisputed Era Vs. Moustache Mountain

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 is in full swing, and it is airing live on the WWE Network. The WWE event didn’t waste any time in delivering nail-biting action, as The Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly) opened Takoever: Brooklyn 4 by defending the NXT Tag Team Championship against Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven). Bate and Seven have impressed fans of WWE NXT UK, and they are doing much of the same on the main NXT roster.

These two teams put on a clinic for tag team matches. Through most of the bout, the audience could be seen standing, waiting to see the next set of moves these two teams delivered. The Undisputed Era and Moustache Mountain battled back and forth, and chants of “fight forever” could be heard throughout the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. WWE.com recaps the closing moments of the NXT Tag Team Championship contest.

“Bate managed to muscle his way back to Seven to tag in, but his damaged leg left him just hindered enough for Strong to blast him out of the ring with a knee. UE quickly transitioned to a High-Low to Seven, putting him down for a successful pinfall. That’s when the War Raiders struck, obliterating O’Reilly & Strong in a beatdown that seems to foretell disaster for the champions down the line. Suffice it to say, retaining the NXT Tag Team Titles may be the worst decision The Undisputed ERA ever made.”

The War Raiders made a big impact in NXT on Saturday night, and like The Undisputed Era, many analysts feel that Hanson and Rowe are destined to find themselves on the main WWE roster sooner than later. However, The War Raiders weren’t the only surprise at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4. It’s somewhat of a tradition for newly signed WWE talent to first appear at a Takeover event, and Brooklyn 4 was no exception, as former UFC fighter and indie wrestler Matt Riddle was in attendance.

Matt Riddle is best known as a former UFC fighter. Riddle made a huge impact in the MMA world during the finale of The Ultimate Fighter 7 in 2008, where he defeated Dante Rivera via unanimous decision. Matt Riddle would find a four-fight win streak in the UFC, but he was fired in 2013 for testing positive for marijuana. The former UFC competitor then transitioned into the world of professional wrestling, where he found success in several indie promotions, including becoming the Evolve Wrestling champion. With Matt Riddle making his appearance at WWE Takeover: Brooklyn 4, fans can likely look forward to the talented athlete making his in-ring NXT debut soon.