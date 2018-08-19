Meghan Markle’s Sister, Samantha, May Be Replacing Stormy Daniels In ‘Celebrity Big Brother,’ Per ‘The Sun’

Meghan's outspoken sister Samantha is supposedly 'in talks' to join U.K.'s 'Celebrity Big Brother.'

This summer’s U.K. Celebrity Big Brother is all about “Scandal.” That means that Stormy Daniels would have been a perfect addition to the mix, although she backed out at the last minute. If she’d gone on the show, it’s possible that she could have discussed everything that’s gone on between her and Trump, but that’s not happening.

The network is now supposedly “in talks” with Samantha Markle, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister, about joining the house.

“Big Brother bosses know that her opinions on Meghan would be as big a storyline as Stormy’s thoughts on Donald Trump. It would be a huge ratings winner,” according to Express.

And indeed, the family drama surrounding the royals versus the Markles has been very public and embarrassing for some to witness. Samantha has never shied away from calling her sister all sorts of names on Twitter, and even taunted the media with a false announcement that her father would be starting a new fashion line.

Samantha’s been told to keep quiet about her possible entry into the show.

“Producers have been in touch with Samantha, but swore her to secrecy. She has been telling people she won’t be going into the Big Brother house – and has tweeted as much,” a source said.

With Stormy Daniels backing out of #CBB on launch night, show bosses are looking to Samantha Markle to replace her. STORY ➡️ https://t.co/U2vJRf0spD via @RealityBox — Stephen ????????????????⛈ (@StephenTV_) August 18, 2018

And since Stormy Daniels backed out, it’s possible that Samantha could be the replacement, detailed the Sun. And it’s been weeks since the half-sister refused to deny rumors about the Big Brother house, so many people are thinking that she will make an appearance later down the road.

It wouldn’t be altogether surprising to see Samantha on the show, considering that she’s already publicly noted that she’s not afraid to do what she can do to make money, adding that “we all have to survive, money makes the world go round.” Notably, Samantha was the one that had the idea of staging the paparazzi photos so her dad, Thomas, could cash in. However, that was the trigger of a months-long debacle where Thomas has begged Meghan to speak to him, while the duchess and the royal family keep a low profile.

https://t.co/cVjb1mJsEE Celebrity Big Brother 2018 fans confused over 'missing' contestants as Stormy Daniels and Samantha Markle do not enter house amid presidency task https://t.co/gyI87CbX7c pic.twitter.com/9OcEYA1ZSM — London Cleaners – Stalwart Cleaning (@londoncleaners2) August 17, 2018

For those who are wondering what happened with Stormy, it’s helpful to see what her high-profile lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has to say about it. According to him, the producers wanted to “script her.” The presenter, Ryland Clark-Neal, then had to announce that she would not be participating.

“Five hours before the live show, Stormy informed us that she wished to simply appear on launch night and then leave,” Clark-Neal said. The circumstances must have been pretty dire for Daniels to walk away from the opportunity to earn a $955,000 paycheck.