Mama June Shannon Regained 50 Pounds After 328-Pound Weight Loss

Mama June Shannon confessed that she has gained more than 50 pounds following her stunning 328-pound weight loss in 2016 after undergoing gastric-sleeve surgery. June kept the weight off for almost a year before backsliding recently.

On Season 2 Episode 18 of her reality TV show Mama June: From Not To Hot, Shannon revealed that she now weighs about 200 pounds.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Mama June went from a size 4 to 18 recently due to excessive eating.

Shannon is still considerably smaller than she was before she got gastric sleeve surgery, a bariatric procedure that reduces the size of your stomach in half, so you can’t eat as much.

From 460 Pounds To 132

At her heaviest, Mama June weighed 460 pounds. After getting gastric sleeve surgery, Shannon slimmed down to 132 pounds.

The mom of four maintained her initial weight loss for almost a year by following a portion-controlled diet and doing light exercise.

In May 2108, Shannon said she wanted to stay under 200 pounds, but has apparently been unsuccessful since she now hovers around that weight.

Still, Mama June is maintaining a positive attitude. “You’ve got to love yourself no matter who you are,” she said on From Not To Hot. “People just need to learn who they are.”

While her 328-pound weight loss helped Mama June look better, she said she primarily wanted to lose weight because she was morbidly obese and had numerous obesity-related health problems, including chronic joint pain and fatigue.

Shannon has struggled with weight issues all her life and her four children are also obese. June said she wants to be a positive fitness role model for her kids.

In addition to gastric-sleeve surgery, Shannon also spent more than $75,000 on plastic surgeries, included removing excess skin from her arms, stomach, and “turkey neck.”

June said she also got breast implants, a tummy tuck, and liposuction to streamline her look.

Mama June lost a total of 12 pounds in loose skin and said the discomfort of the surgeries was worth it to get rid of the saggy, baggy skin.

“It’s nine pounds on my stomach, and a pound a piece on my arms, and then maybe a half a pound of my neck,” Shannon told ET Online. “I had been wanting the surgery and the arms done for quite a long time.”

That said, Shannon said she has no interest in getting any more plastic surgery.

After her jaw-dropping 328-pound initial weight loss, Shannon said she has more energy. Hopefully, she’ll be able to maintain the rest of her weight loss despite the recent backsliding.

“Sometimes I do feel a little bit tired at times, but for the most part, I feel really good,” Mama June said. “I’m able to get around more.”