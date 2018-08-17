Kylie Jenner Says Her Sibling Rivalry With Kendall Jenner Has Died Down Since Baby Stormi’s Birth

Kylie Jenner recently opened up about her personal life for an interview with Vogue Australia, and she’s not holding back when it comes to dishing about how her daughter, Stormi Webster, has changed her.

According to an August 17 report by The Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner told the magazine that baby Stormi has made her a much nicer and kinder person, especially when it comes to her sibling rivalry with her older sister, Kendall Jenner.

“I don’t think my life has changed since becoming a mom. I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mom. I think more of the future. I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more. I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I’m trying to be … I mean, I’m already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive,” Jenner told the publication.

Kendall Jenner, who was also sitting in on the interview, revealed that Kylie has been “a lot nicer” to her since giving birth to baby Stormi. “Yeah, I can feel that. I feel you’re a lot nicer to me, now that you have a kid,” Kendall told her younger sister. “Yeah,” Kylie Jenner replied.

love u sister @kendalljenner A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 17, 2018 at 2:42pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, sources have previously stated that Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s sibling rivalry had been out of control, revealing that they have fought over nearly everything in their lives.

“They fight over friendships, boyfriends, their dad and who’s more successful,” an insider told Radar Online, adding that Kendall is becoming jealous of Kylie. “She doesn’t like that her little sis is so rich off of makeup and gets more attention.”

Sources even went on to say that Kylie Jenner loves to show off all of the successful things in her life and that Kendall gets furious when her younger sister raids her closets and tries to “steal” her friends.

“Kylie loves to show Kendall how popular she is and what a great boyfriend and life she has. Kendall gets mad when Kylie tries to steal her friends from her and raids her closet of her designer clothes. When they were little, their parents had to buy two of everything – they were that jealous,” the source stated, adding “If they weren’t sisters, they probably wouldn’t even be friends.”

However, things seem to be settling down for Kendall and Kylie Jenner now that Kylie has become a mother.