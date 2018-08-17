‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kate Pulls A Gun, Hope Is Livid When She Learns Ciara And Ben’s News

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the end of the week suggest that there will be high drama heading into the next week as well.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives viewers will see Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) go to extreme measures with her new love interest, Ted (Giles Marini), after she finds out that he has been blackmailing her grandson, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his former husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

Kate and Ted’s altercation will get heated and she will even pull a gun on her lover. This could end badly for Kate, who only recently struggled over a gun with Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), leading to Vivian’s death when the gun discharged and hit her with a bullet.

Days of Our Lives fans know that Kate was cleared of any wrongdoing in the case, as Vivian’s death was deemed an accident and self defense. However, another shooting death at the hands of Kate would most certainly have everyone in Salem talking about her track record with guns.

Meanwhile, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will become furious when she learns that Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) did not leave Salem like she instructed him to do. Instead, the worst case scenario happened. Ben is now shacking up with Hope’s daughter, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

In the latest #DAYS, Hope and Rafe finally reunite!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/TbkZOH55jp — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 11, 2018

Days of Our Lives viewers have watched as Hope and her partner, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), have tried everything in their power to convince Ciara that Ben is a bad guy, and make him leave town. However, Ciara just can’t stay away from Ben, who is a confessed murderer.

Ciara believes that Ben is a changed person, and the bond that they shared while staying together in the cabin has continued on since returning to Salem. Now, Ciara wants to help Ben, and wants him to live in her apartment that she shares with Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan).

Tripp is not happy about Ciara’s decision to let Ben stay at the apartment, and will question her about why she would want a serial killer living with them. Days of Our Lives fans are sure to see the love triangle between Ciara, Tripp, and Ben heat up as the three will seemingly be living in close quarters.

Meanwhile, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will deliver exactly what his sister, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans), asked him for. Steve will bring Bonnie Lockhart back to Salem, and the two women will face off.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.