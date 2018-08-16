Meghan Markle Dished About How She Approaches Conflict On Her Defunct Lifestyle Blog

Before she was a duchess, she was a lifestyle blogger whose site was called 'The Tig.'

Meghan Markle’s amazing life journey has been covered extensively. She’s truly packed a lot into her short life, and she used to document it all on her old lifestyle blog, The Tig. Sadly, the vast majority of content formerly accessible via The Tig has been scrubbed from the internet.

However, we can still access some entries from way back in order to see Meghan’s thoughts on her own life as she ascended from young feminist activist to game show model, moving then to her role as an actress on hit television series Suits — and onward to British royalty.

News.com.au reports that the duchess discussed how she handles conflict in detail in a since-deleted post. The mantra she uses offers some insight into how she may be dealing with the media parade surrounding her father, Thomas Markle. Thomas Markle has consistently been in the media, claiming he is not allowed to talk to Meghan, in addition to other tales that have been salaciously reported. Her mantra is simple, sensible, and seems a wise approach to the nearly constant attacks coming from her father and half-sister — Samantha Markle — in the news.

The post was published in 2014 by Meghan, and was recovered via internet sleuthing by the Instagram account, harry_meghan_updates. The post features a motivational quote about dealing with toxic relationships from Jose Micard Teixeira, a Portuguese author. Meghan states she follows his advice about not “wasting time with what displeases me or hurts me.”

“I have no patience for cynicism, excessive criticism and demand of any nature,” it reads.

“I lost the will to please those who do not like me, to love those who do not love me, and to smile at those who do not smile at me. I no longer spend a single minute on those who lie or want to manipulate.”

Meghan has certainly dealt with her share of manipulation in her lifetime. As a struggling actress in Hollywood it may have been part and parcel to her career.

Now, we are seeing the manipulation of the media taking place via attempts at discrediting her character coming from her own family members. Samantha Markle has levied multiple accusations toward her sister, even accusing Meghan Markle of being responsible for their father’s ill health. She stated if he died, it would be Meghan’s fault.

The palace and Meghan have largely remained quiet about the remarks, although Prince Harry allegedly had a firm talk with Thomas Markle regarding staged paparazzi photos. Meghan, it seems, is taking her own advice from days gone by and is not spending a minute on the issue.