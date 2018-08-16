Khloe Kardashian Has A New Outlook On Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are said to be in a great place in their relationship at the moment, just four months following his shocking cheating scandal.

According to an August 16 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian has a brand new outlook on her relationship with Tristan Thompson following the cheating scandal and all of the drama that they have been through together.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe has pretty much forgiven Tristan for his infidelity and that they have a new set of relationship rules to keep them from feeling the stress and pressure that can go along with their romance.

“One of her big new rules for their relationship is that it has to be totally fun and pressure free. Her thinking is that if she can keep things light and sexy the way they were at the beginning of their relationship then Tristan won’t be tempted to cheat.”

In addition, Khloe Kardashian has also allegedly put a stop to her friends and family members’ questions about when she and Tristan Thompson will get married. She’s decided to scale back their relationship a bit and treat him more like she did in the past, without the heavy weight of marriage looming over them.

“She’s banned her friends and family from asking them when they’re getting married, and she’s making a big effort to treat him like a boyfriend, instead of her future husband,” the insider added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is no longer pushing Tristan Thompson to get engaged. Instead, she much more focused on her new role as a mother.

As many fans will remember, Khloe gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True, only days after photos and videos of Tristan cheating on her with multiple other women leaked online. Although the couple stayed together and attempted to work out their issues, things have seemingly changed between them.

One insider reveals that baby True has given Kardashian “so much satisfaction,” and that the reality star loves being a mother so much. Currently, she’s stopped pressing Tristan for answers about a future marriage and has allegedly come to the conclusion that whatever happens between the couple will be okay because of their love for their daughter.

“Khloe was so ready to be engaged and married to Tristan, and then the cheating happened. That threw all her thoughts about the situation out the window. She is now much more guarded and wants to make 1000% sure that Tristan has changed for the better,” the source added.