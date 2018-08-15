Pregnant Carrie Underwood Speaks Out As Fans Speculate She’s Having A Baby Girl

Carrie's addressing rumors she's expecting a baby girl.

Carrie Underwood is speaking out amid speculation she’s pregnant with a baby girl. In a new interview with Tennessean, the country music superstar spoke candidly about her pregnancy for the first time since she confirmed last week that she and her husband, retired hockey player Mike Fisher, will soon become parents for the second time.

During the candid chat, the “Cry Pretty” singer spoke about the recent rumors she’s expecting a baby girl after several fans speculated that Carrie was sending a message about the baby’s gender by wearing a pink jacket in the video she shared last confirming that she’s pregnant again.

When asked by the site if her pink clothing was a hint at a baby girl, Underwood confessed that she actually doesn’t know just yet if her 3-year-old son Isaiah will become a big brother to a baby brother or a baby sister.

“I don’t know what it is,” the pregnant singer confessed amid all the recent talk. “You’ve got a 50 percent chance you’re correct. I have no idea.”

But while Carrie and her husband Mike may not know just yet if they’ll soon be parents to two boys or a boy and a girl, the star confessed that she knows her son will be a great big brother once the baby arrives.

“I think he’ll be a really good big brother,” Underwood said of her little boy, who turned 3-years-old in February. “I think he’ll be helpful.”

Carrie also opened about how she’s going to handle hitting the road as a mom for her upcoming “Cry Pretty 360 Tour,” which she announced last week at the same time she confirmed her second pregnancy.

“It’s going to be a different ball game, for sure,” Underwood revealed how heading out for her multi-city North American tour, which will begin in May 2019 and will hit several cities around the U.S. and Canada before wrapping in October 2019. “My brain, I’m such a planner.”

“I want to know how it’s all going to go,” the singer then continued of her plans to head out on tour next year. “But no matter who you are, you make it happen, you make it work, you get your team behind you.”

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

As Inquisitr previously shared, Underwood confirmed she was pregnant with baby number two in a very sweet video she posted across her various social media pages on August 8.

Speaking to her millions of fans and followers, Carrie spoke about how excited both she, her husband, and their son were for the new arrival as she alluded to Mike’s last name Fisher by teasing that they were adding “another little fish to our pond.”

“Mike, Isaiah, and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond,” the former American Idol winner said in the clip.

“This has just been a dream come true with the album and with baby news, and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and we are just glad you are sharing this with us and being a part of this with us.”

But while she’s yet to confirm her second baby’s gender, it could be a few months before the star actually reveals if she’s having a baby boy or a baby girl if she decides to find out what she’s having.

As reported by CBS at the time, it was actually Carrie’s longtime friend and CMA Awards host Brad Paisley who confirmed little Isiah was a boy when the star was pregnant for the first time while hosting the big show in 2014.

The twosome did a skit as they hosted the country music award show together, in which Paisley jokingly accidentally let slip that she was having a son.

Billboard confirmed that Carrie and Brad will host the 2018 awards, set to take place on November 14, which means the duo could potentially once again do a gender reveal on stage later this year.

Though Underwood hasn’t yet confirmed her due date, Romper reports that it’s likely she’s due to give birth to her second child sometime in either February or March 2019.