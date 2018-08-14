Trump Takes To Twitter, Sharing His Distaste For The Attorney General, The FBI, And Mueller

President Donald Trump was up early on Tuesday morning to attack not just one, but multiple people in a Twitter rant lasting over two hours.

First was special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe for “looking at the wrong people.”

Then, lashing out at his own attorney general, Jeff Sessions, for allowing the “witch hunt” to take place. At the beginning of August, the president said in a tweet, Sessions should stop the Russian probe “before it continues to strain our country any further.”

“If we had a real Attorney General, this Witch Hunt would never have been started!”

“They were all in on it, clear Hillary Clinton and FRAME Donald Trump for things he didn’t do.” Gregg Jarrett on @foxandfriends If we had a real Attorney General, this Witch Hunt would never have been started! Looking at the wrong people. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

This is not the first social media attack Trump made on Sessions. He previously blasted the attorney general for his recusal from any investigations related to the 2016 presidential campaign. After Sessions failed to disclose his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 campaign, he recused in early 2017.

The president continued on his rampage to endorse that Peter Strzok, an ex-member of Mueller’s team who was fired on Monday over anti-Trump tweets, should be “criminally investigated.” While doing so, Trump quoted conservative politicos and famous Trump-supporting personalities such as Tom Fitton.

Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch: “The Strzok firing is as much about the Mueller operation as anything else. There would be no Mueller Special Councel to investigate so called collusion but for the machinations of Strzok & his colleagues at the top levels of the FBI. We know this… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

….guy was corrupt and had anti-Trump animus. Strzok and others at the FBI should be criminally investigated for the way the conducted this investigation. Instead, Mueller is pretending nothing went wrong. He used Strzok, he used the Clinton DNC Dossier…the whole thing…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Trump called Strzok “corrupt” with “anti-Trump animus,” calling for the FBI to be criminally investigated for the manner of which the investigation continues.

“The whole thing should be shut down,” Trump tweeted, quoting Fitton, the president of conservative legal activist group Judicial Watch.

After waking up on the wrong side of the bed, Trump continued to tweet in a rage. He suggested that the probe should be investigating Hillary Clinton, his Democratic presidential rival from 2016.

“Why aren’t these angry and conflicted democrats instead looking at Crooked Hillary?”

Although Mueller is a Republican, the president often refers to Mueller’s team as strictly Democrats. Mueller was named special counsel by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, a Republican and Trump appointee

He then chose to focus on Bruce Ohr, a current FBI employee whose wife Nellie worked for Fusion GPS. Nellie worked at the research firm that produced connections between Trump and Russia. Although Bruce is not a member of Mueller’s team, the president had a lot to say about him.

“Can you believe he is still there?” Trump tweeted of Bruce. Continuing to say that Nellie helped “find dirt on Trump.”

Bruce Ohr of the “Justice” Department (can you believe he is still there) is accused of helping disgraced Christopher Steele “find dirt on Trump.” Ohr’s wife, Nelly, was in on the act big time – worked for Fusion GPS on Fake Dossier. @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Americans woke up appalled at their president’s antics on Tuesday morning with many tweeting their distaste, saying “we don’t believe you” in regards to many of his tweets.