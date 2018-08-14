‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers, Episode 2B: Becca & Colton Talk, Jenna Causes Waves, & Chris Rattles Tia

'Bachelor in Paradise' spoilers for Tuesday's show hint at hurt feelings and new pairings as Season 5 continues.

Another new episode of Bachelor in Paradise is coming up Tuesday night and spoilers tease that there’s plenty of drama on the way. During Monday’s show, viewers watched as Colton Underwood melted down over Becca Kufrin’s arrival and the first rose ceremony claimed its first couple of victims. What’s on the way with the August 14 show?

ABC teases that Colton may decide to leave Mexico as he struggles to cope with Becca’s visit, but Bachelor in Paradise spoilers suggest that he’ll stay for now. Tuesday’s episode will show Annaliese Puccini starting to picture a future with Jordan Kimball, but Jenna Cooper is about to arrive and shake things up.

Jordan had previously told Us Weekly that he was hoping to see both Kendall Long and Jenna in Paradise, and he thought that Cooper, in particular, had just the right personality for him. He described his dream girl as someone blonde-haired and blue-eyed who is fun, outgoing, satirical, and spontaneous, and many would say this seems to describe Jenna more than Annaliese.

As viewers have seen Annaliese tends to be a bit more serious and anxious, but the buzz is that Jenna comes in ready to have fun and let loose. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers hint that it won’t take long for Jenna’s arrival to leave Annaliese feeling blindsided and worried, as Cooper and Kimball hit it off almost instantaneously.

Two additional newcomers will arrive during Tuesday’s show and they’ll both be drawn to a “nerdy computer programmer.” Specific Bachelor in Paradise spoilers regarding these dates haven’t emerged yet, but it looks like the nerdy guy who is a hot commodity may be “Venmo John” Graham and one of the ladies may be Olivia Goethals from Arie’s Bachelor season, as the two reportedly become an item this season.

Tuesday’s show will also feature a single dad who puts together a special encounter for a lady he’s interested in, but Bachelor in Paradise spoilers indicate that she’ll hold back and seemingly resist getting close to him. There’s said to be more chaos involving Chris Randone, Tia, and Colton on the way, and previews tease that Eric Bigger will get a boost during a chat with Angela Amezcua.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers indicate that there are engagements ahead as Season 5 proceeds and the sparks will be flying during Tuesday night’s show. There won’t be a rose ceremony in this one, but the series will be airing on both Monday and Tuesday nights for the next month and spoilers tease that there’s a lot to look forward to as these relationships progress.