‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Tuesday, August 14: Bill & Katie Relive The Past, Steffy’s New Business Plan

New B&B spoilers indicate that Bill & Katie rehash their past.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, August 14 reveal that Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie (Heather Tom) will come together for Will’s (Finnegan George) sake. Steffy ((Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will throw herself into her work, and will present a new plan of action at Forrester Creations.

Although Steffy says gave Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) her blessing to get married, it was obvious that she still has feelings for the father of her child. B&B fans saw her choke back tears when she saw how Liam proposed to Hope when she spied on them in the office. However, Steffy seems to know that the best cure for heartache is work, and she will throw herself into a new project according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps.

She will lay out a new business plan and present it to senior management. BB fans already know that she has resurrected Forrester’s bedroom line and will also be the spokesperson for it. She is also one of the models for the line that will focus on both men and women’s lingerie and sleepwear. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that Steffy will begin to implement some of those changes.

From managing Bikini Bar to modeling at Forrester Creations, Danny can do it all! Looks like @Keith_Carlos has had some practice on the runway. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/LDIW0cSnx0 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 7, 2018

After Liam set him straight on his ability as a father, Bill will pay a visit to Will. However, it seems as if a new situation will crop up with Bill’s youngest son which Katie and Bill will need to discuss. But talk will soon turn to their relationship and the two will rehash what happened between them. B&B fans know that Katie and Bill have a very interesting history. Inquisitr reported on a recent interview with Don Diamont, and he offered some interesting insight into Bill’s relationship with Katie. He even mentioned that Katie is Bill’s first love.

“I think the Bill/Katie relationship was different and special… You know, Bill’s kind of about ownership. I think he also kind of feels a certain ownership of Katie, but yeah, he will, always, always love her.”

This ownership dynamic will play out later this week when Bill realizes that Katie is dating Thorne (Ingo Rademacher). Bold and the Beautiful spoilers show Bill asking Katie, “That is what you’re dating?” while Thorne tells Bill that Katie deserves better. Of course, Bill’s comeback is that he doesn’t want Katie involved with “Forrester Lite.” Tune into Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS to find out what Bill has to say to Katie.