Paris Jackson Underwent Surgery To Remove A Large Abscess

On Friday, singer Paris Jackson, 20, underwent surgery to remove an abscess. Despite the possible life-threatening situation, she appeared on stage the next day with her band, The Soundflowers.

According to People, on Saturday, Paris took to Instagram where she posted a video on the band’s official page’s Instagram story revealing her surgery. In the post, the King of Pop, Michael Jackson’s daughter said, “So long story short, I had surgery yesterday.” The star underwent the procedure to remove what she described as “an abscess that was almost the size of a golf ball.” An abscess is a condition that could become so serious that “you can go septic and die,” according to Paris. Ultimately, she said, “But I didn’t did. They operated immediately.”

The admission surprised her fans after her amazing performance on stage, according to an Inquisitr report. Apparently, the talented progeny of Michael Jackson must have felt plenty of pain on stage, and yet she continued with her performance at the Canyon Sessions cancer fundraiser in Los Angeles Saturday, which was in honor of her grandmother, Katherine Jackson.

Paris also wrote about her grandma’s attendance on her Instagram account. She said, “I can’t believe my grandma made it to our second live show ever. And she actually liked it!?!!! I was s——- my pants. I love you so much grandma. I’m so happy we got to play for you and to play for such an incredible cause.”

Although Paris could’ve chosen to use anesthesia for her surgery, she decided not to, which meant she felt everything that happened to her during the medical intervention. She explained that “it was definitely the most pain that I’ve ever been through in my entire life.” The singer felt that was saying a lot since she has so much ink on her body, which was painful to get.

Since 2009 when Michael Jackson passed away, Katherine has raised Paris, who was 11 years old at the time, and Jackson’s other two sons. Since Joe Jackson’s death from pancreatic cancer about two months ago, Katherine has kept out of the public, which makes it even more surprising to see her attend the benefit and her granddaughter’s second-ever performance with The Soundflowers.

While it had been a while since Paris spent time with her grandma, the two appeared to have a wonderful reunion at the cancer fundraiser event.

Seeing all the pictures and hearing her performance, it’s surprising to hear that Paris went under the knife just the day before and that she actually should’ve spent the day recovering in bed instead of out and about performing for a cause that they raised at least $20,000 for.