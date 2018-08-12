‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Summer Blackmails Her Parents

Nick tries to buy Summer's silence with cash, but it may not be enough.

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for August 13 through 17 brings desperation, blackmail, romance, and an intriguing stranger to Genoa City.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) attempts to save Lily (Christel Khalil) and his family the best way he knows how. After exhausting all his efforts with Devon (Bryton James), he buys five tickets to Sydney, Australia. With Devon pushing for the maximum sentence for Lily, there’s no way Cane will risk her spending 20 long years in jail over an accident — even if it did cost Hilary and her baby their lives.

However, Lily also has to agree, and right now she’s focused on somehow making things right with Devon again. It doesn’t seem like she’ll be willing to drop everything and head to Australia even if it means staying in Genoa City, facing the music, and heading to prison for 20 years.

Meanwhile, Summer (Hunter King) finally puts it all together and realizes that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) slept together when they were both on brief breaks from Billy (Jason Thompson) and Sharon (Sharon Case). Now that she has the dirty details, Summer wrecks havoc on her parents starting with some blackmail.

Summer tells her mom she knows what she did and who she did it with. Phyllis still loves Billy, and she’s willing to try to keep Summer quiet. Nick feels the same way, and he even attempts to buy Summer off with a big check, but will it be enough to buy her silence? Summer has more than money riding on blowing up Phyllis and Billy’s relationship, and this naughty little secret would undoubtedly put a wrench in things.

Neil (Kristoff St. John) is suffering alongside his family after Hilary’s death and watching Devon and Lily’s relationship in tatters. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is also busy with trying to figure out how to keep Billy (Jason Thompson) from gambling away Jabot with risky ideas. However, they both feel the pull of attraction, and through all the heartache, worry, and stress, that feeling blossoms, and they both take some time for a little bit of romance amidst the chaos of life in Genoa City.

Finally, although Paul (Doug Davidson) hasn’t managed to figure out J.T.’s disappearance and the connection with Phyllis, Sharon, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), it looks like newcomer Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) appears to be hot on their heels. He’s managed to put together the pieces, and the four women may see their crime blow up in their faces after all these months.

