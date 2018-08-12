Girl Asks God For Help Paying For College By Tying Note To Balloons; Georgia Minister Answers Her Prayer

With a mother on disability and several student loans under her name, Mykehia Curry was worried about paying for college. She was leaving home to live on her own for the first time, but was still lacking some necessities. Several days before she left to study at Albany State University, she sent up a prayer — literally.

“I wrote a note that said ‘God please help me get the rest of my stuff for college,'” Mykehia said during an interview with CNN. “Then I said ‘Amen, I love you God’ and I wrote my name and number.”

She then attached the note to three helium balloons, which she saved from her grandmother’s birthday party. While she hoped her note would reach its recipient, she wasn’t expecting her prayer to be answered.

“I was just trying to reach out to God. I didn’t know where it would land. I thought that someone would pick it up and call me and tell me they got it or just throw it in the trash.”

However, there was a guardian angel waiting on the other side. Her note flew 15 miles, straight into the hands of Jerome Jones, a part-time Baptist minister. He also works for a power company in Gray, Georgia, and saw the balloons while out on a job. When he picked them up, he read her note and was touched by her words.

According to WGMT, Jones believes this was part of God’s plan. “They floated all night and they landed right in my hands,” he said. “When praises go up, blessings come down and that was one of these cases.”

Jones called the number Mykehia had written on the note and informed her that he and his church would be helping her get what she needed. He and another member brought her a comforter and a mini-fridge, and offered to pay for whatever else she needed.

“It just let’s you know there are still good people out there,” her mother chimed in, referring to Jerome Jones.

Mykehia has since moved into her dorm at Albany State and is ready to make everyone proud. She is the first member of her family to attend college, and she is receiving strong support from both her family and Jones’ church. She will be studying nursing once classes start, and hopes to get a job on campus in a few months.

She plans on keeping Jones updated on how she’s doing and is hopeful about her future. “I am very excited to meet new people and start my journey and a new chapter in my life,” Mykehia said. “This is a big step for me.”