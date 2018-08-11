Omarosa Says Donald Trump Is Trying To Start ‘Race War’ Through Attacks On LeBron James

Speaking to 'TMZ,' the former White House adviser also hinted at multiple acts of debauchery at the White House, but encouraged people to buy her book, 'Unhinged,' to read about the details in full.

The past few days have been rife with reports detailing excerpts from former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman’s tell-all-book, Unhinged, ahead of its August 14 release date. While the three-time The Apprentice contestant didn’t make too many public comments about the upcoming book as the excerpts kept getting quoted, she cut a brief interview with TMZ on Saturday, where she accused President Donald Trump of wanting to start a “race war” through his recent statements.

TMZ was able to catch Omarosa on Saturday morning at Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C., and in her two-minute chat with the gossip publication, she briefly touched on stories she included in Unhinged, including those related to the alleged acts of debauchery committed at the White House during her time as Trump’s adviser. She hinted that Trump might have had an affair with a woman she referred to as “White House Barbie,” but when pressed for more details, she redirected the inquiry, instead encouraging people to buy her book when it gets released to find out the whole story.

“Some people were getting it on in the White House,” said Omarosa Manigault Newman, who added that former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks “was the mean one,” without elaborating any further.

White House fires back at 'disgruntled' Omarosa, says anti-Trump book is 'riddled with lies' https://t.co/n8bjnQCMFw — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 10, 2018

Later on in the conversation, TMZ’s reporter asked Manigault Newman if she thinks Donald Trump is a racist, in the light of his recent attacks on Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. As previously reported by the Huffington Post, Trump took to Twitter last week to comment that James was being interviewed by the “dumbest man on television,” CNN host Don Lemon, and add that Lemon had ended up making LeBron “look smart.”

In response to TMZ’s question, Omarosa remarked that Donald Trump “wants to start a race war,” before answering one final question and saying that the president is “absolutely” a racist in the light of his statements against James. TMZ interpreted the former Trump aide’s comments as a sign that she believes the president wants to “pit blacks against whites” and “inflame the country” by attacking one of the most popular and polarizing American athletes in recent history.

While Omarosa Manigault Newman was accusing Donald Trump of wanting a “race war” in the United States, the president recognized the upcoming anniversary of last year’s Charlottesville protests by tweeting that he “condemns” all types of racism and violence, according to a report from the Inquisitr. The tweet came shortly after several far-right groups announced that they plan to rally in Washington, D.C. on Sunday in support of white nationalist causes.