Khloe Kardashian Tells Kourtney Kardashian To ‘F— Off’ Amid Family Feud On ‘KUWTK’

The family feud rages on during this week’s all-new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. However, this time, it’s Khloe Kardashian who is getting fed up with her older sister, Kourtney.

According to an August 10 report by The Daily Mail, a brand new preview for Sunday’s episode of the reality series has been released, and it looks like sparks will continue to fly when Khloe Kardashian calls out Kourtney Kardashian.

In the video, Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney are all sitting down together and trying to have a talk about better communication. This conversation stems from a blowout fight between Kim and Kourtney in the previous episode.

As many fans will remember, Kim Kardashian lost it on Kourtney when she was trying to schedule a photo shoot for the family’s Christmas card. Kourtney was being difficult when it came to scheduling, and the sisters ended up in a huge fight. Kim eventually told her older sister that nobody wanted her at the photo shoot anyway, and that she was the “least exciting” member of the family to look at.

Later, Kourtney Kardashian called Khloe crying on the phone because she was tired of her family criticizing her for not having the same priorities that they do. Kourt claimed that all she wanted to do is be a mother to her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and she wasn’t all about photo shoots and being in the spotlight.

During this week’s episode, the sisters will try to talk things out in hopes of not having any more huge fights between them. However, Kourtney Kardashian is being uncooperative yet again. As Kim and Khloe try to talk to her, she is busy editing a photo on her phone, likely for social media.

Kim Kardashian tells her sisters that they communicate in a “weird” way and that they “don’t express” their real feelings to each other. Kim then states that they are all going to “go to therapy” together because she thinks they need to “communicate with a mediator.” Kourtney then reveals that she doesn’t think they need to go to therapy. Khloe then tells Kourt that she’s the one with the issues, and she seemingly shuts down and grabs her phone.

When Kourtney doesn’t give Khloe the attention she wants, things get heated. “I’m not investing myself. So you can f— off then,” Khloe tells her older sister, seemingly reigniting the feud between the sisters.

Fans can watch it all go down on Sunday night at 9 p.m when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs a brand new episode on E!